Townsville grandstand officially named after Andrew Symonds

The grandstand at Riverway Stadium in Townsville is officially named after Andrew Symonds.

The Andrew ‘Roy’ Symonds grandstand was unveiled Friday by his children, Chloe and Will, and his mother Barbara.

“It just feels like he’s going to be loved from all sides, like he’s going to be loved by everyone,” Chloe, 10, told reporters. “I know he didn’t like anything big, and it’s not a big grandstand…so he probably would have liked that.”

Symonds, who played 238 times for Australia and was a major figure in Queensland cricket, died on March 14 at the age of 46 in a car accident near Townsville.

When Australia played Zimbabwe in Townsville last month, tributes were paid to Symonds, but the process of naming the stand was not quite complete.

During the innings interval of the opening game in the series, his family, along with best friend Jimmy Maher, walked to the field where they placed his baggy green, bat, Akubra hat, fishing rod and crab pot on the wickets. Symond’s two dogs, Buzz and Woody, were also part of the occasion.

Symonds’ mother Barbara said on Friday: “He was just my boy who loved cricket. But to know he was loved by so many people makes you very proud.”

Townsville Mayor Jenny Hill said Symonds had a huge impact on the local community.

“Roy was a proud North Queenslander who gave back to the Townsville community through charities and his involvement in youth sports,” she told the Townsville Bulletin. “He was also a good friend to many people and would light up every room he was in. Roy’s passing is a tragic loss to our community and I know his absence is being felt across the country.”