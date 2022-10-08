Town employee quietly lowered fluoride in water for years

RICHMOND, Vt. (AP) — Residents of a small community in Vermont were shocked last month by news that an official in their water department quietly lowered fluoride levels nearly four years ago, raising concerns about their children’s dental health and transparent government — and the highlighting the enduring misinformation surrounding water fluoridation.

Katie Mather, who lives in Richmond, a city of about 4,100 in northwestern Vermont, said at a water committee meeting this week that her dentist had recently found the first cavities in her two children. She acknowledged that they eat a lot of sugar, but noted that her dentist recommended supplemental fluoride because the city’s water should work.

Her dentist “worked and made professional recommendations based on state standards that we all assumed were adhered to, which were not the case,” Mather said. “It’s the fact that we haven’t had the opportunity to give our informed consent that strikes me.”

The addition of fluoride to public drinking water systems has been routine in communities across the United States since the 1940s and 1950s, but it still doesn’t sit well with some people, and many countries don’t fluoridate water for a variety of reasons, including feasibility.

Critics argue that the health effects of fluoride are not fully known and that its addition to municipal water may amount to an undesirable medication; some communities in recent years have discontinued the practice. In 2015, the US government reduced the recommended amount in drinking water after some children got too much of it, causing white spots on their teeth.

While such stains are primarily a cosmetic problem, the American Dental Association notes on its website that fluoride — along with life-giving substances such as salt, iron and oxygen — can be toxic in large doses.

But in recommended amounts, fluoride in water reduces cavities or tooth decay by about 25%, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which reported in 2018 that 73% of the U.S. population was served by water systems with enough fluoride to protect teeth. So for some people in Richmond it was a shock to hear that their water was not up to standard.

Kendall Chamberlin, Richmond’s water and sewer inspector, told the Water and Sewer Commission in September that he was cutting fluoride levels because of his concerns about changes in sourcing and recommended levels.

He said he is concerned about the quality control of the fluoride used in U.S. drinking systems because it comes from China — a claim that echoes unfounded reports of Chinese fluoride that have circulated online in recent years.

And, he said, he doesn’t think the state-recommended level of fluoride is warranted at this point.

“It is my duty to use reasonable care and judgment to protect the public health, safety and the environment of my customers,” he said, adding that “being careful is not a bad position to be in.”

Chamberlin did not respond to an Associated Press email requesting comment.

Two of the three fluoride additives that U.S. water systems can use actually come from China because they have no domestic manufacturers, but all are subject to rigorous standards, testing and certification to ensure safety, CDC spokesman Tracy Boehmer said in a statement. an e-mail. Spokespersons for the Vermont Department of Health agreed that all additives must meet those national standards.

Chamberlin’s decision stunned residents and doctors.

“It is inappropriate for a single person to unilaterally decide that this public health benefit is not justified. I think it’s outrageous,” said retired Dr. Allen Knowles at the September 19 meeting. He said he has an 8-month-old granddaughter who he believes was getting plenty of fluoridated water.

“Fluoride is again one of the most successful and important public health measures ever taken in this country,” Knowles said. “The reduction in dental disease is simply unquestionable. You don’t determine safety based on one person’s opinion or one study or this or that.”

Most water naturally contains some fluoride, but usually not enough to prevent cavities.

The mineral was first added to public water in Grand Rapids, Michigan, in 1945. Now it is very common, although it is more common in some states than others; According to the United Health Foundation, Oregon, New Jersey and Hawaii have the lowest percentage of residents with fluoridated water.

Fluoride is also added to toothpaste and other topical products and is in some foods.

In sparsely populated and largely rural Vermont, 29 of the 465 public water systems voluntarily fluoridate, and just over half of residents served by a public system receive fluoridated water, according to the Vermont Department of Health. The state’s standard level is based on federal recommendations.

Cities that fluoridate must stay within state recommendations and submit monthly reports to the Department of Health.

The former state fluoride program manager, who retired in 2019, had tried to work with Chamberlin and his team in Richmond, “and things would improve for a while, but fall back again,” Robin Miller, the director of the Office of Oral Health, wrote in an email to the AP.

Miller said she didn’t know until March of this year that the city’s fluoride count had been consistently low for that long. After a site visit by the state in April, levels did not improve, so Miller contacted Richmond’s city manager in June, requesting her to attend the meeting in September, she said.

At the second meeting on Monday, the meeting where Katie Mather expressed concern about her children’s teeth, Chamberlin – who does not live in town and appeared online – read an apology.

“Words cannot express how sorry I am for causing this controversy,” he said. “Believe me when I say that I have always had only good intentions based on a misunderstanding. I promise to make sure nothing like this ever happens again.”

A former Richmond employee who worked under Chamberlin pointed out that the monthly report is reviewed by the city manager and goes to the state.

“It’s not just a man who does what he wants. He takes these reports to his boss, who signs them,” said Erik Bailey, now the village manager in Johnson.

City manager Josh Arneson said Chamberlin or other staffers always told him the levels were acceptable. He said he first heard from the state in June about the consistently low levels.

The committee voted to fully fluoridate the water again. It is not clear whether someone can have professional consequences; personnel matters were discussed in closed session.

