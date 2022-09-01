TOWIE’s Pete Wicks cosies up to stunning influencer Gabriella Jane

Pete Wicks hooked up with stunning influencer Gabriella Jane as they left a romantic date together in Mayfair on Wednesday night.

The Only Way Is Essex star, 33, looked like he had a blast leaving Amazonico with the beauty as they tied their arms and chatted away.

Pete – who stars in the upcoming series Celebs Go Dating – has previously dated fellow TOWIE stars Chloe Sims, Megan McKenna and Ella Rae Wise – whom he kissed on a night out last month.

New romance? Pete Wicks reveled in gorgeous influencer Gabriella Jane as they left a date together in Mayfair on Wednesday night

Pete dressed casually in a khaki shirt, black jeans and suede shoes, while wearing accessories with silver chains and glasses on his head.

Meanwhile, Gabriella looked effortlessly stylish in a black jumpsuit and heels and had her hair half up while opting for glamorous makeup.

The couple couldn’t keep the smiles from their faces as they strolled along the sidewalk, hugging and looking at something on her phone together – while also carrying her handbag for her with a sweet gesture.

Cozy: The Only Way Is Essex star, 33, looked like he had a blast leaving Amazonico with the beauty as they tied their arms and chatted away

Love life: Pete – who stars in the upcoming series Celebs Go Dating – has previously dated fellow TOWIE stars Chloe Sims, Megan McKenna and Ella Rae Wise – whom he kissed on a night out last month

Pete’s representatives have been contacted by MailOnline for comment.

Gabriella has over 13,000 followers on Instagram and often posts glamorous bikini photos on various holidays.

It comes after Pete sadly revealed earlier this month that his car was stolen.

Style: Pete dressed casually in a khaki shirt, black jeans and suede shoes while wearing accessories with silver chains and glasses on his head

He took to his Instagram stories, where he revealed that his Range Rover was taken, while asking his followers for information.

Shared a photo of the big black 4WD and wrote: ‘STOLEN. Vehicle stolen from Harlow, Essex. Please contact me for any information.’

MailOnline reached out to Pete’s representatives for comment.

Pete recently shared selfies with his Range Rover, which has a luxurious cream-colored leather interior. The star was said to be taking photos in his Porsche, which had a red interior.

Fashionista: Meanwhile, Gabriella looked effortlessly stylish in a black jumpsuit and heels and had her hair half up and half down while opting for glamorous makeup

The TOWIE star is also a motorcycle fan and often shares content, including his Triumph Scrambler.

Pete’s car that was stolen came after he and co-star Ella Rae Wise, 22, appeared to have rekindled their flame when they were seen enjoying a kiss and a cozy hug after the ITV Summer Party last month.

The blonde beauty and tattooed hunk had a steamy cuddle outside Stringfellows in central London after their brief romance during last year’s TOWIE series quickly fizzled out over their 11-year age difference.

Love Life: Pete’s representatives have been contacted by MailOnline for a comment on the date

Influencer: Gabriella has over 13,000 followers on Instagram and often posts glamorous bikini photos on various holidays

Ella and Pete dominated the 2021 series of ITV’s The Only Way Is Essex with their undeniable chemistry.

The couple never made it official. The will-they, won’t-couple then decided they were a better match as “flirty friends” after sharing an off-screen kiss.

He also admitted he wasn’t looking for a relationship after three failed relationships with Megan McKenna, Shelby Tribble and Chloe Sims in recent years.

Oh no! It comes after Pete sadly revealed earlier this month that his car had been stolen in Essex

Angry: He took to his Instagram Stories where he revealed that his Range Rover was taken while asking his followers for information

In an interview with Closer Magazine in April, Ella said, “When I said to the girls, ‘We’re kinda flirty,’ I think they take it as a small thing; they didn’t know how flirty we were. Even the producers of the show said, ‘we can sit there and watch you two look at each other’.

Still, Ella decided she had to do what was best for her at the time.

“Pete doesn’t have the best track record in that regard and I’ve been injured before, so I’m concentrating on myself now.”

She added: “But never say never – if it happens, it happens. I’m not going to pressure the situation. If it is meant to be, it will find its way.’

Busy: Pete’s car that was stolen came after he and co-star Ella Rae Wise, 22, appeared to have rekindled their flame when they were seen enjoying a kiss and a cozy hug after the ITV Summer Party last month