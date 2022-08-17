TOWIE’s James Lock says his ‘lothario’ days are over

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

James Lock says his “lothario” days are over and he’s no longer interested in “jumping from girl to girl,” but prefers a relationship with “substance.”

The 35-year-old reality star admitted he couldn’t help but enjoy the attention he received from his mostly female fan when he joined TOWIE in 2013.

In an exclusive interview, James, who has dated Love Island’s Megan Barton-Hanson and co-star Yazmin Oukhellou, insisted that he’s “matured” and that he will no longer be “sidetracked by chasing a skirt.” to hunt’.

‘I’m looking for something more’: James Lock says his ‘lothario’ days are over and he’s no longer interested in ‘jumping from girl to girl’, preferring a relationship with ‘substance’

James told MailOnline: ‘When I first came on the show, I was a young man, single, and I enjoyed it.

“I’m not funny, but I was on a huge TV show, which is very popular and still is to this day, and I was a main character in it, I go out, and most of my followers are female. When you go out and you get that attention and you have that power…

‘Now I’m not trying to be this lothario jumping from girl to girl, I’m looking for something more.

“Because I’m a little older and a little more mature, I can’t be bothered to text tons of girls. It’s not about the effort, but more about the fact that I’ve matured.

“Whoever I meet now, I want some more content for that person.”

‘There’s no animosity on my part’: James, whose last relationship was with Megan Barton-Hanson, insisted he’s ‘matured’ and will no longer be ‘sidetracked by skirt chasing’

James divorced Love Island contestant Megan for the second time in March of 2018 after the couple met while filming the MTV show Ex on the Beach.

About their relationship, James said, “Yeah, listen, everything is cool with Megan. Everything happens for a reason and there is no animosity on my part. It is what it is.

‘It doesn’t deter me that my breakups are taking place in public. It’s part of life, you meet people, it doesn’t always work out and you break up.’

James’s rambunctious romance with ex-girlfriend Yazmin has been well documented over the years, with the pair regularly falling on and off the screen, eventually breaking up for good in 2021.

‘It’s a part of life’: James’ whirlwind romance with ex-girlfriend Yazmin has been well documented over the years, with the pair regularly falling on and off screen, eventually breaking up for good in 2021 (pictured in 2018)

Last month, Yazmin, 28, suffered the devastating loss of her boyfriend Jake McLean, who died tragically in a car accident at the age of 33.

Yazmin was a passenger in Jake’s car when it plunged off a cliff in Turkey and has since revealed that doctors told her she was “lucky to be alive” after she walked away from the crash with injuries to her arm.

James, who has yet to comment on Yazmin’s ordeal, said he is using this time to “work on himself” because he believes he has “yet to live up to his full potential.”

At the launch of TOWIE’s 30th series on Monday, James said, “I’m not saying this to sit on the fence, but right now I’m working on myself.

“I should have been working on myself a long time ago and I feel like I have so much going for work and business, I’m doing some acting roles and I’m launching a sports brand, so that’s what I’m focusing on. now and I don’t want any distractions.

“I owe it to myself – I didn’t apply to TOWIE all those years ago, what carries me through life is my charisma, but I haven’t fulfilled my full potential.

“When you’re younger as a man, you get too distracted chasing your skirt, but you should think about making money and laying a foundation for later life.

“Before I get too old, I want to put down those pillars and live the life I want to live.”