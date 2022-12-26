TOWIE’s Frankie Essex admits he’s worried his son Logan will get his next jabs

TOWIE’s Frankie Essex has revealed his concern about his son Logan getting his upcoming vaccinations, months after he was rushed to hospital with an abscess on his leg after a routine vaccination.

Frankie, 34, welcomed twins Logan and Luella with boyfriend Luke Love in May.

He admitted in his column with OK Magazine that Logan’s infection in October has scared her about her MMR (measles, mumps, and rubella) vaccination when she was one year old.

The reality star added that she “doesn’t know if he’s going to get them” and that it’s a decision they’ll make when they arrive.

Honest account: TOWIE’s Frankie Essex has revealed that his 7-month-old son Logan has been very ill, but admitted he’s worried he’ll get his shots after the hospital run (Pictured: Frankie with boyfriend Luke Love and Logan and Luella, her twins)

TV personality Frankie said Luke is currently “100 per cent against” the twins taking beatings from the doctors they’ve been to before.

Frankie said, “We could take them private, and if that’s what we want to do, then that’s what we’ll do.”

They don’t understand them until they are one, so we’ll see how we feel then. If we go on vacation and stuff, then we have to protect them.

Logan had a “scary” emergency operation after routine vaccination caused an abscess on his leg.

Frankie admitted in her column with OK Magazine that Logan’s infection in October scared her from her MMR (measles, mumps and rubella) vaccine when she was one year old.

Frankie revealed that the five-month-old was taken to the hospital three times in October to cure the infection.

She wrote in her OK! column in October that she took her baby to the hospital to be checked out.

She said he ended up being taken by ambulance to another hospital and had a scan done so they could confirm it was an abscess.

She then had to go to the Royal London hospital, so the third hospital, to have it removed.

He went on to reveal that the little boy had to stay in hospital for five days to have the abscess removed, after doctors told him it was the only option.

The reality star made a complaint to her local GP, saying the doctor and nurse she spoke to said they had never seen such a reaction in a baby.

At the time, the star shared an update on Instagram as she explained how she brought her baby to A&E.

Sharing a video of Logan snuggling up with his dad at the hospital, Frankie explained how her partner stayed with their baby overnight while she rushed home to pick up some essentials.