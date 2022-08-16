TOWIE’s Ella Rae Wise slams co-star Dan Edgar for ‘inappropriate’ behaviour

<!–

TOWIE star Ella Rae Wise has berated Dan Edgar for behaving “inappropriately” in a nightclub and tells his girlfriend Amber Turner not to trust him.

Ella, 22, told MailOnline that Dan, 32, “touched her in places he shouldn’t have” and she was shocked that he was behaving in such a way given he is in a long-term relationship with Amber, 29.

In an exclusive interview, Ella explained that Dan has not yet apologized for the incident, which reportedly happened during a night out earlier this year, and that she has been described as a “liar” by her co-stars, including Amber’s close friends Chloe Meadows. ‘ is branded. 30 and Courtney Green, 27.

Speaking at the launch of TOWIE’s 30th series, which returns to ITVBe on Sunday, Ella said: ‘Dan really needs to keep his hands to himself. He is not allowed to touch other girls if he has a girlfriend.

“He was hands-on and touched me in places he shouldn’t because he has a girlfriend. It was inappropriate.

“With his track record, I don’t know how she can let her husband go out.

“I’m not the biggest fan of theirs and they aren’t the biggest fans of mine, but I’m the worst person he could have touched in a club because I’m not going to keep it a secret.

“I’ve been called a liar which is fine because I’ve been called a liar before on the show and I can see why they would have animosity towards me but if her boyfriend retouched someone – I’m not the best person because I go tell the truth.

“Those girls automatically thought I was lying about it, but I wasn’t. Then afterwards I thought it was terrible, but you will see it in the new series.’

MailOnline revealed in June that Amber’s relationship with Dan had been shaken after claims he “always wanted a piece of Ella.”

In a voice message to be broadcast in the new series, Ella described her account of the events to co-star Harry Derbidge, 28, and the allegation quickly made the rounds in Essex.

Chloe spoke in defense of Amber and Dan’s relationship, accusing Ella of fabricating the incident and claiming her only concern is to raise her public profile.

At Monday’s launch, Chloe said, “I just think the person who started that rumor is starving, absolutely starving. She is hungry for storylines, clout, attention, fame; you name it, she gags for it. Yes, I’m talking about Ella.’

Ella explained that the tension between herself and Dan caused a rift in the cast, and Amber and her close-knit group of friends banned her.

She said, “The other group doesn’t let many people in.

“If they don’t like you, they don’t want you in their group. With us, where we don’t comply and we don’t agree with everything they say, they’d rather not get along with us and I’m fine with that, because they’re not my people either.’

Ella, who has previously admitted to having a “flirty relationship” with Pete Wicks, 33, says the couple dated this series, but their romance has never gone beyond a kiss.

She’s also unimpressed by the 11-year age difference, saying that even her mother encourages her to date an older man.

“I’ve had some cheeky little dates with Pete,” Ella explained.

“We never went beyond a kiss. We can’t go any further than that because I don’t want to ruin our friendship because I value him very much as a person.

“Age is nothing but a number and it’s more about their mindset than their age. I’m 22 but I’m heading 35. My mom told me I need an older man in my life.’