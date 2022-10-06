TOWIE’s Ella Rae Wise reveals she lost sensation in her breasts following half price boob job

<!–

Ella Rae Wise has revealed that she has lost the feeling in her breasts after a half price boob job.

The TOWIE star, 22, had a breast augmentation on Harley Street last year after telling fans on Instagram that she was going for a consultation.

Ella had the procedure done for half the price – £3,600 – because she posted to her surgeon on social media.

Speak with The sunthe reality star admitted she’s lost some feeling in her chest, but was told it will come back.

She said: ‘I did, it’s very normal to lose a little feeling, but it should come back in a year and a little.

‘Mine [sensation] has come back a bit but not really that much but to be honest i don’t mind that i have no feeling in my boobs because when i’m due i can stroke all over and it can make me nauseous but now I don’t feel it anymore, so I don’t feel sick anymore.’

Ella said she’s not worried about the loss of sensation in her breasts, but admitted she might feel different when she has kids.

She said, “I may be a little upset that I can’t feel a connection with my baby. Hopefully it will come back by then and if it doesn’t I’m not breastfeeding – I’m just bottle feeding.”

Talking to OK! magazine in April, Ella revealed she went under the knife to boost her confidence.

She said, “I feel like if I had my underwear on or if I had a bra on… Like no bra ever fitted me, it would always go forward.

“If I ever went on vacation and put on my bra, I would always feel young. I know it’s more ‘in’ to have a flat chest, but I do feel like a woman.”

It comes after Ella and Pete Wicks appeared to have rekindled their flame when they were seen enjoying a kiss and a cozy hug after the ITV Summer Party last month.

The blonde beauty and tattooed hunk had a steamy cuddle outside Stringfellows in central London after their brief romance on last year’s TOWIE series quickly spiraled out of control over their 11-year age difference.

Ella and Pete dominated the 2021 series of ITV’s The Only Way Is Essex with their undeniable chemistry.

The couple never made it official. The will-they, won’t-couple then decided they were a better match as “flirty friends” after sharing an off-screen kiss.

He also admitted he wasn’t looking for a relationship after two failed relationships with TOWIE co-stars Chloe Sims and Megan McKenna.