TOWIE’s Ella Rae Wise is seen for first time since accusing Dan Edgar of ‘inappropriate’ behaviour

She recently accused her TOWIE co-star Dan Edgar of inappropriate behavior.

And Ella Rae Wise was seen for the first time since her shocking interview when she returned to filming the ITVBe show on Wednesday.

The reality star, 22, cut a glamorous figure when she filmed at Elmo’s restaurant with her friends Danni Imbert and Junaid Ahmed.

Ella looked fabulous in a dark gray fitted dress with a beige floral trim.

The garment also featured short sleeves, while the star added height to her frame with a pair of heels.

Ella wore her blonde locks in a ponytail and accentuated her natural beauty with a light makeup.

Danni also cut a trendy figure as she wore a strapless denim top teamed with matching jeans.

The star also wore a pair of cream open-toe heels and added a gold handbag to her outfit.

Junaid opted for a black sheer top with a floral print along with black skinny jeans and matching boots.

Junaid playfully posed next to his co-stars and completed his outfit for the day with a pink blazer.

It comes after Ella Dan berates Edgar for behaving “inappropriately” in a nightclub and tells his girlfriend Amber Turner not to trust him.

Ella told MailOnline that Dan, 32, should ‘keep his hands to himself’ and she was shocked that he was behaving like this given he is in a long-term relationship with Amber, 29.

In an exclusive interview, Ella explained that Dan has not yet apologized for the incident, which reportedly took place on a night out earlier this year, and that she was described as a “liar” by her co-stars, including Amber’s close friends Chloe Meadows. ‘ is branded. 30 and Courtney Green, 27.

Ella said, “Dan really needs to keep his hands to himself. He is not allowed to touch other girls if he has a girlfriend.

“He was hands-on and given he has a girlfriend, it was inappropriate. With his track record, I don’t know how she can let her husband go out.

“I’m not the biggest fan of theirs and they aren’t the biggest fans of mine, but I’m the worst person he could have touched in a club because I’m not going to keep it a secret.

“I’ve been called a liar which is fine because I’ve been called a liar before on the show and I can see why they would have animosity towards me but if her boyfriend retouched someone – I’m not the best person because I go tell the truth.

“Those girls automatically thought I was lying about it, but I wasn’t. Then afterwards I thought it was terrible, but you will see it in the new series.’

A source close to the show told MailOnline: “Dan put his hands around Ella’s waist while they were at a club – that’s all.”

MailOnline revealed in June that Amber’s relationship with Dan had been turned upside down after claims he “always wanted a piece of Ella.”

In a voice message to be broadcast in the new series, Ella described her account of the events to co-star Harry Derbidge, 28, and the allegation quickly made the rounds in Essex.

Chloe spoke in defense of Amber and Dan’s relationship, accusing Ella of fabricating the incident and claiming her only concern is to raise her public profile.

At Monday’s launch, Chloe said, “I just think the person who started that rumor is starving, absolutely starving. She is hungry for storylines, clout, attention, fame; you name it, she gags for it. Yes, I’m talking about Ella.’

A statement from Ella on Instagram reads: “Some of you may have seen press stories today where I said Dan Edgar touched me inappropriately.

“I just want to make it clear that Dan Edgar didn’t touch me inappropriately without my permission.

“What I did mean is that I think how he behaved towards me while he had a girlfriend is not okay.

“No friend should hold someone’s hand or put their hands around another girl’s waist during a relationship.

“This is a story covered in the upcoming TOWIE series, where you’ll see both sides of me and Dan’s story.”

Ella explained that the tension between herself and Dan caused a rift in the cast, and Amber and her close-knit group of friends banned her.

She said, “The other group doesn’t let many people in.

“If they don’t like you, they don’t want you in their group. With us, where we don’t comply and we don’t agree with everything they say, they’d rather not get along with us and I’m fine with that, because they’re not my people either.’

Ella, who has previously admitted to having a “flirty relationship” with Pete Wicks, 33, says the couple dated this series, but their romance has never gone beyond a kiss.

She’s also unimpressed by the 11-year age difference, saying that even her mother encourages her to date an older man.

“I’ve had some cheeky little dates with Pete,” Ella explained.

“We never went beyond a kiss. We can’t go any further than that because I don’t want to ruin our friendship because I value him very much as a person.

“Age is nothing but a number and it’s more about their mindset than their age. I’m 22 but I’m heading 35. My mom told me I need an older man in my life.’