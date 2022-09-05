TOWIE’s Danielle Armstrong and husband Tom Edney bring toddler daughter Orla, two, on honeymoon

<!–

Danielle Armstrong has revealed that she and new husband Tom Edney are taking their toddler daughter Orla, two, on their two-week honeymoon.

The former TOWIE star, 34, and her childhood sweetheart Tom tied the knot last month after getting engaged in 2020.

Danielle used her Instagram account from the Emirates Business Class Lounge at Dubai airport on Sunday to explain why she and her construction director beau took their daughter on a trip.

Family: Danielle Armstrong revealed on her Instagram account on Sunday that she and new husband Tom Edney are taking their toddler daughter Orla, two, on their honeymoon

She shared some adorable family snaps on her account, writing, “Honeymoon and a toddler… this must be fun.

“So many people asked me if we were going to take Orla on our honeymoon and maybe if we were going somewhere for just under 5 days we would consider asking the grandparents…

“But we’ll be gone for two weeks and it wouldn’t feel right to leave our little girl behind for so long…

Cheers: Danielle took to her social media to explain why she and her construction director Beau took their daughter on a trip

“Besides, we’d just talk about her and look at her pictures so we might as well have her with us. So here’s married life and the three of us #newlyweds #honeymoon #justthe3ofus.’

Danielle also shared a glimpse of her honeymoon wardrobe, revealing that she had a personalized blazer made with the word “wifey.”

The couple said “I do” three years after they first started dating, and two years since they got engaged in 2020.

Chic: Danielle also shared a glimpse of her honeymoon wardrobe, revealing she had a personalized blazer made with the word ‘wifey’

The newlyweds tied the knot at Ashridge House estate in Hertfordshire, set in 190 acres of beautiful gardens for 100 guests.

While Danielle has six bridesmaids, it was their daughter Orla’s big day as she played the important role of flower girl.

They say she behaved “as good as gold” all day, but in the morning there was a little drama.

Vacation for three: Danelle wrote a lengthy post to share her reasons for taking their two-year-old for the romantic trip

“Everything went smoothly and half an hour before the ceremony it got a bit chaotic,” Danielle explained.

“Everyone was wearing hair and makeup and drinking champagne, and then suddenly Orla started crying because she was hungry and wanted cookies.

It was getting close to her bedtime, but we were like, “She just needs to get through it!”‘

Newlyweds: Danielle showed off her glitzy wedding ring on her Instagram account after she exchanged vows with her new husband

Danielle wore a beautiful lace dress by Berta design from The Wedding Club in Knightsbridge.

Speaking of the stunning ensemble, the fitness guru said, “Our venue had a lot of history and one of the rooms had a very Italian feel to it.

‘I wanted that feeling in my dress too. It was the second dress I tried. I had the exact same feeling I had with the venue – I just knew.’

Tom said, ‘I loved her dress. I watched her as she walked downstairs and she looked absolutely gorgeous,

“I knew she would look beautiful in everything she was wearing.”

About their vows, Danelle said, “We didn’t have a religious ceremony, so we wanted the words we chose to really mean something to us.

“The registrar was nice. We talked about respect for each other and having a sense of humor. It’s about being best friends, but also husband and wife.’