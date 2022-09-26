TOWIE’s Dani Imbert and Chloe Meadows embroiled in bitter failure while filming ITVBe show

They have made no secret of the fact that they don’t like each other.

And TOWIE foes Dani Imbert and Chloe Meadows were embroiled in bitter failure while filming upcoming scenes for the ITVbe series.

The photos show the duo giving each other the middle fingers in the middle of a catfight with co-star Junaid Ahmed who has left to witness their battle of words.

It’s unclear who started the argument, though – the pair let it loose in the middle of an Essex market.

Dani, who was dressed in a white cropped dress, stared Chloe straight in the eye as she shared the rude gesture.

Chloe then gestured back, determined to point her at Dani, as she seemed incredibly frustrated.

At one point, Junaid had to step in and try to end the feud as things started to heat up.

Dani, who is a relative TOWIE newbie but who has been causing quite a stir on the ITVBe show since her arrival.

The cast member looked utterly stunned as Chloe expressed her frustrations.

It’s unclear what caused the feud, but it’s likely that Gatsby is involved, who considers Chloe to be one of her closest friends.

Earlier this month, Gatsby, real name Liam Blackwell, burst into tears when he confided to his mother that he thought Dani was not being loyal in the wake of their breakup.

Dan Edgar and Amber Turner wanted it much better that day.

Stunner: Brunette beauty Elma Pazar also looked cheerful when she joined the cast for filming – she looked stunning in a fringe co-ord

The long-term couple both put on a very classy display as they took a break from filming.

Brunette Elma Pazar also looked very cheerful as she joined the cast on set, looking stunning in a fringed co-ord.

Chloe Meadows’ best friend Courtney Green was also in attendance and looked stunning in a lace bodysuit.

Couple Goals: Amy Childs and her boyfriend Billy Delbosq also put on a joint show before the outing while socializing on the day

Amy Childs and her boyfriend Billy Delbosq also put on a joint show for the outing as they socialized that day.

TOWIE’s newest couple, Pete Wicks and Ella Rae Wise, also looked in love with each other.

Former bad boy Pete looked enamored with Ella as he wrapped his arm around the gorgeous blonde.

The photos came after Ella shared her thoughts about her 11-year age difference with her co-star, after the couple rekindled their will–they won’t– romance.

The reality star, 22, has expressed concern about “what people will think” about her relationship with Pete, 33, but admitted she is “more mature than her age.”

Speak with The sunElla explains: “He is 11 years older than me. It’s quite something,” before confessing that Pete is concerned about outside opinions.

She continued: ‘It’s hard because in my head I’m not 21, I feel more mature than my age and I get that from people too.

“Even Pete doesn’t feel like he’s talking to a 21-year-old when he’s talking to me.”

Ella also expressed her fear that the couple wouldn’t be able to remain friends if their romance didn’t work out, saying she’s not sure if Pete is “looking for a relationship.”

MailOnline has reached out to Pete’s representatives for comment.

It comes as The Only Way Is Essex stars were spotted sitting down for an al fresco date in the beautiful setting while filming upcoming scenes for the ITVBe Show.

Pete and Ella seemed to have rekindled their flames as they also enjoyed a kiss and a cozy hug after the ITV Summer Party last month.

The blonde beauty and tattooed hunk had a steamy cuddle outside Stringfellows in central London after their brief romance on last year’s TOWIE series quickly spiraled out of control over their 11-year age difference.

Ella and Pete dominated the 2021 series of ITV’s The Only Way Is Essex with their undeniable chemistry.

The couple never made it official. The will-they, won’t-couple then decided they were a better match as “flirty friends” after sharing an off-screen kiss.

He also admitted he wasn’t looking for a relationship after two failed relationships with TOWIE co-stars Chloe Sims and Megan McKenna.

In an interview with Closer Magazine in April, Ella said, “When I said to the girls, ‘We’re kinda flirty,’ I think they take it as a small thing; they didn’t know how flirty we were. Even the producers of the show said, ‘we can sit there and watch you two look at each other’.

Still, Ella decided she had to do what was best for her at the time.

“Pete doesn’t have the best track record in that regard and I’ve been injured before, so I’m concentrating on myself now.”

She added: “But never say never – if it happens, it happens. I’m not going to pressure the situation. If it is meant to be, it will find its way.’