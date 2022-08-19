TOWIE’s Chris Drake is married to Rossella Castellana

Former TOWIE star ‘Little’ Chris’ Drake has married his makeup artist love Rossella Castellana at a lavish star-studded bash in Brentwood.

The 34-year-old reality star turned talent agency director looked very different from his time on TV as he celebrated “I do” with his bride at Brentwood Cathedral.

Rossella looked stunning in a traditional wedding dress, complete with veil, as she greeted friends and family with a white bouquet of roses in hand.

It was a star-studded affair with the likes of TOWIE star Chloe Brockett in tow, who looked fabulous in a green dress, as well as ex-TOWIE star, Mario Falcone, who cut a neat figure in a black suit.

Tom Grennan also appeared to be in attendance, as the sunglasses-clad singer looked smart in a black suit as he was joined by his gorgeous girlfriend Danniella Carraturo at the wedding.

Chris and Rossella have been engaged for three years – Chris posed the question over two years ago in Dubai, over a romantic dinner on the beach.

He wrote down the words, “Will you marry me?” in tea lights.

She shared photos of the proposal and her square diamond ring on Instagram, writing, “I’M ENGAGED.”

‘On our 4th anniversary, 27/09/2018, the love of my life got down on one knee and asked me to marry him in the most beautiful setting a girl can dream of!

“I’m still so incredibly shocked and can’t stop crying.”

Chris ‘Little Chris’ Drake starred on TOWIE from season four to season 10 and the hapless romantic famously suggested taking co-star Frankie Essex on a date to see some ducks.

He is now a director of talent agency Off Limits Entertainment Ltd, which has led the likes of Chris Hughes and Maura Higgins.

Chloe, who turned heads in a deep green dress, was joined by Love Island star Georgia Steel, who is represented by Off Limits, and another friend named Bethany Megan.

The company also has a large number of clients, including Gemma Owen, Tasha Ghouri, Jack Fincham, Shaughna Phillips, Jack Quickenden, Katya Jones, Dan Edgar, Kimberly Hart Simpson and Amir Khan.

