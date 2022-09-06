TOWIE’s Chloe Meadows opens up about skin pigmentation leaving her with ‘moustache’ marks

Chloe Meadows has been candid about her skin issues, leaving her with spurs that “looked like a mustache.”

The 30-year-old TOWIE star told her 454,000 Instagram followers about her skin pigmentation problem that started five years ago, leaving her “self-conscious” and concerned about the blemishes visible during the filming of The Only Way Is Essex.

The blonde beauty has struggled with low self-esteem before and has admitted to considering surgery for other reasons.

Candid: Chloe Meadows is candid about her skin issues, leaving her with spurs that ‘looked like a mustache’

Opening: The TOWIE star, 30, told her 454,000 Instagram followers about her skin pigmentation problem that started five years ago

She wrote in an Instagram post: ‘Ok so I get so many questions about my pigmentation on my face as I know I’ve mentioned it here a few times…

“So I thought, let’s have a conversation and talk about it because it’s something I’ve always felt self-conscious about and as I got older I realized there’s no reason for it.

“So if this helps us all talk a little more about it, then so be it! I only started getting pigmentation 5 years ago when these pictures were taken and it’s something that really bothered me to begin with!

‘It used to look like I had a mustache after being out in the sun, which of course is terrible for any girl!

“I’d be concerned if you could see it on the show and what people’s comments would be and it took me a while to get it under control.

Sunkissed: Chloe told her Instagram followers about her skin issues, which left her feeling “self-conscious” and concerned that the blemishes were showing during filming

‘When I put aside the superficial effects it had on me, I realized it was more about the safety of my skin and minimizing further damage to it as much as possible.

‘I started wearing factor 30 or 50 on my face every day, regardless of the weather and whether I was at home or abroad! (Even if it was snowing) and this really helped.

“People always say I always wear a hat when I’m on vacation, this is something that really helps me because it keeps the sun out of my face. I never sunbathe with my face out, I think that’s the most important tip!

“I’ve tried every product you can think of, if it says ‘for pigmentation’ on the packaging it’s best to believe I’ve tried it, but through trial and error I’ve found a few that really helped my skin and how it looks and feels.

Heartwarming: The blonde beauty has struggled with low self-esteem before and admitted to considering surgery for other reasons

‘You need to protect your skin, especially if you have pigmentation, so I’d love to hear if any of you have pigmentation, and if you have any tips we can share in the comments and get talking.

“I definitely have mine under control a bit more from these photos, which I couldn’t be happier with x.”

In a previous October 2018 episode of TOWIE, Chloe broke down in tears at her mother as she admitted she was considering surgery.

Chloe is proud of her natural look, but has felt in the past that the pressure on Instagram and cruel comments has prompted her to consider going under the knife.

When she first joined the show with her best friend Courtney Green, she admitted that there was so much pressure to look “perfect” and that if she had surgery her mother would be “heartbreaking.”

Natural Beauty: Chloe is proud of her natural look, but has felt in the past that the pressure on Instagram and cruel comments has prompted her to consider going under the knife

“There’s so much pressure – 100 percent. Before I never really took myself apart,” she revealed to The sun in 2016.

“I never wanted to have work done or anything like that, but seeing pictures of yourself made me think, ‘I have to fix this, I have to take care of that, I have to look prettier, I have to be leaner.’

“I think my mother would be devastated. She’s like “stay natural, stay natural”.’

In October 2018, Chloe shared: Heart: ‘Girls need to realize that you look good the way you are.

“I think people really believe in this fake world of Instagram, and young girls need to realize that you are you. Don’t try to look like anyone else! You are perfect the way you are.’