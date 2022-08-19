TOWIE’s Chloe Brockett puts on a busty display in a green satin dress at Chris Drake’s wedding

<!–

Chloe Brockett was dressed to impress on Friday as she attended Chris Drake and Rossella Castellana’s wedding in Brentwood.

The TOWIE star, 21, looked effortlessly chic in a satin green cropped dress from a Loughton boutique as she shared a slew of photos and videos from her former co-star’s wedding.

Chloe’s flowing green dress accentuated her figure perfectly with the cut-out sides and showed a generous cleavage.

The TV star also opted for a smokey eye makeup look and sported some simple statement jewelry for the big event.

Chloe took to her Instagram earlier in the day to post a photo of herself outside the wedding venue.

Still looking glamorous, she captioned the post with ‘Chris & Rossella’s wedding 🤍’.

The big day: Chloe attended the wedding of former TOWIE star Chris Drake when he tied the knot with makeup artist Rossella Castellana in Brentwood

She also took to her Instagram stories to post a gorgeous selfie, captioning the post “Getting ready for the wedding of the year 🤍,” along with a video ready to start the ceremony.

She was seen alongside Love Island star Georgia Steel and talent manager Bethany Megan.

‘Little Chris’ married his makeup artist love Rossella Castellana at a lavish star-studded bash in Brentwood Essex, where Towie is being filmed.

The couple were engaged for three years after Chris popped the question in Dubai over a romantic dinner on the beach, where he uttered the words “Will you marry me?” wrote. in tea light candles.

With the Girls: The star was also joined by former Love Island star Georgia Steel and talent manager Bethany Megan, who both donned glam dresses for the big event

Beautiful: She made sure to capture the waiting nuptials by showing off her gorgeous green dress again

After the proposal, Rossella took to Instagram to share photos of the gorgeous setup and showed off her gorgeous square diamond ring.

She captioned the post with “I’M ENGAGED.”

‘On our 4th anniversary, 27/09/2018, the love of my life got down on one knee and asked me to marry him in the most beautiful setting a girl can dream of!

“I’m still so incredibly shocked and can’t stop crying.”