TOWIE’s Amy Childs wants to marry boyfriend Billy Delbosq and says her children ‘idolise him’ 

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Amy Childs has admitted she wants to marry boyfriend Billy Delbosq and says her children “idolize him.”

The TOWIE star, 32, told MailOnline that she is pressuring Billy, 39, to propose after becoming her first partner in 11 years to join the ITVBe series.

In an exclusive interview, Amy praised Billy, who owns a flooring business and gym in Brentwood, Essex, for being “natural” in front of the camera, saying that while filming the show put their relationship to the test, they were there. come out stronger on the other side.

‘It feels so good’: Amy Childs has admitted she wants to marry boyfriend Billy Delbosq, saying her kids ‘idolize him’

At the launch of TOWIE’s 30th series on Monday, Amy said, “I was nervous because Bill is clearly new to this, and I thought how he will be, but he’s been very natural and we’ve had fun.

“I’ve never bought a boyfriend on TOWIE – it’s the first time. Series one and two I had an ex-boyfriend there, but when we broke up I was 19.

“Go forward, if you know it, you know it. Bringing Bill into the show is great and it feels so good because of course he lives with me now, my kids idolize him, he’s part of the family and my mom and dad love him – we’re like a family.

TOWIE is all about real life and I put my life on the show and Bill is clearly involved in my life so why shouldn’t he be there and he’s been absolutely amazing.

“I’ve never been engaged and I’m pressuring him now. We’re going in the right direction.’

‘We’re like a family’: TOWIE star told MailOnline she’s putting ‘pressure’ on Billy to propose after becoming her first partner in 11 years to join the ITVBe series

Billy added: It was a great experience. I’ve never done anything like this before and it’s been good and it’s been great doing it with Amy. It’s clear Amy’s a pro.’

Amy, who is an original TOWIE cast member, was previously in a relationship with former co-star Kirk Norcross, 34, when she was 19 – but she hasn’t filmed with another partner on the series since.

Speaking about the pressure to bring Billy on the show, Amy said, “TOWIE was great, but we’ve had a few ups and downs. I’m not going to lie to you and you’ll see, but we’ve come through stronger.

“We’re getting older, Bill will be 40 next year – it’s a big thing to put him on the show, but it’s been good.”

Loved: Amy, who is an original TOWIE cast member, previously dated former co-star Kirk Norcross when she was 19 — but hasn’t filmed with another partner since

Like mother, like daughter: Amy, who shares daughter Polly with ex-Bradley Wright, began dating Billy after her divorce from Tim last July

Amy, who shares daughter Polly, five, with ex-Bradley Wright, began dating TOWIE newcomer Billy following her divorce from Tim last July.

The couple celebrated 14 months together last week, with Amy marking the occasion by sharing a photo of the couple kissing on the London Eye.

On Instagram she said: ‘Love you for 14 months, today was beautiful. I love you.’

Amy is also a mother to Ritchie Jr, three, from her relationship with businessmen Ritchie, but unlike Polly, who is a regular on TOWIE, her son stays out of the limelight.