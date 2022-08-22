TOWIE’s Amy Childs becomes teary-eyed as she opens up about her insecurities during series debut

<!–

Amy Childs brought tears to her eyes during the series opener of The Only Way Is Essex on Sunday.

The reality TV star, 32, got emotional while talking about her insecurities with Jordan Brook and James Locke at a beach party.

She said she felt less confident celebrating her birthday and started crying when she received a message from home.

The Only Way is Essex returned on Sunday for its 30th series, which featured some exciting new additions to the cast as they swapped the iconic Sugar Hut for the sun-kissed beaches of the Dominican Republic.

Amy told the boys, ‘Over the past few months I’ve lost my complete confidence. I come here and I feel like all girls have beautiful bodies.

“Social media for me, I think it’s hard… I just feel like I’ll be back to myself in a few months, hopefully.

“Look, you two are training. I feel like I need to keep my head up, you know what I mean?’

The star then went on to gush about her family when her boyfriend Billy Delbosq sent her a sweet video of her daughter Polly.

Amy, who shares daughter Polly, five, with ex-Bradley Wright, began dating TOWIE newcomer Billy following her divorce from ex-partner Tim last July.

The beauty started to cry as she said, “I literally just got a message, how beautiful is she?”, showing Jordan and James the video.

She covered her mouth and said, “Why am I so upset? Oh my god, I just miss my kids so much.’

The couple celebrated 14 months together last week, with Amy marking the occasion by kissing herself and Billy on the London Eye.

On Instagram she said: ‘Love you for 14 months, today was beautiful. I love you.’

Amy is also a mother to Ritchie Jr, three, from her relationship with businessmen Ritchie, but unlike Polly, who is a regular on TOWIE, her son stays out of the spotlight.

The Only Way Is Essex airs Sundays at 9pm on ITVBe and ITV Hub.