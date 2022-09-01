TOWIE’s Amber Turner stuns in a brown crop top while beau Dan Edgar walks their dog

<!–

Amber Turner flashed her midriff in a brown crop top and blue wide-leg jeans as she left the hairdresser in Essex on Thursday.

The TOWIE star, 29, wore a pair of Louis Vuitton slippers and tucked a pink makeup bag under her arm.

She carried her personal belongings in a chic white Chanel shoulder bag and held black sunglasses and her car keys in her hand.

The reality star opted for a bronzed makeup palette as she showed off her freshly wavy locks blowing in the wind.

She was later seen posing for photos in a shop door as a friend captured her best angles.

Meanwhile, her boyfriend Dan Edgar cut a casual figure in black Nike shorts and a crisp white crew-neck tee as he walked over their doggy.

The Only Way Is Essex star, 32, completed his relaxed number in a pair of trainers and donned an Apple watch.

The pair recently returned to TV screens as a recurring cast member for the new series of the hit ITV show.

It comes after Amber lashed out at “desperate newcomers” to the cast of The Only Way Is Essex, claiming some friendships are “fake on camera.”

But it seems Amber has already built bridges with one of the newcomers, Elma Pazar, when they were spotted enjoying a night out together.

She beamed newcomers to the show, calling them “desperate for stories,” noting that she often focuses on the receiving end of this.

Junaid Ahmed, Mia Sully, Hannah Voyen and Pia Smith also join the cast in the new series.

In an exclusive chat with MailOnline, Amber explained, “I don’t think the new cast members have any real friendships. It’s all fake for the camera.

“Or the show starts, so everyone starts seeing each other for a few weeks to look like they’re a tight-knit group.”

She called herself “a target” for TOWIE newcomers, adding: “People are desperate for stories. With me I am always a target, if they come for me they will get a reaction – it may be a story but they will get a story’