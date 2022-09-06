TOWIE’s Amber Turner poses up a storm in an orange bikini in sizzling Ibiza snaps

<!–

She has been hard at work filming series 30 of The Only Way Is Essex.

And Amber Turner showed off her toned abs in a gorgeous bikini as she soaked up the sun on a well-deserved holiday in Ibiza.

The TOWIE star, 29, spent a week on the Spanish island and shared plenty of picture-perfect selfies of her time on Monday.

Sizzling: Amber Turner showed off her toned abs in a stunning bikini photo as she soaks up the sun on a well-deserved holiday in Ibiza

Reminiscing about her time in the sun, she shared a sizzling photo of her posing on a cream couch wearing an asymmetric burnt orange bikini top and a white crochet midi skirt.

She paired the beachy outfit with a pair of Chanel woven slider sandals and a shell choker necklace.

To tie it all together, Amber wore her gold Van Cleef and Cartier bracelets with a matching gold Rolex watch.

The TV personality sported her blonde locks in a slight beachy wave and donned natural makeup to show off her glowing golden tan.

Golden girl: The TOWIE star, 29, spent a week on the Spanish island and shared plenty of picture-perfect selfies of her time on Monday

The blonde beauty captioned the holiday photo: ‘I’m not made to live in the UK’.

Amber finished filming for the latest series of the hit ITVBe show on August 19 before heading off on a trip at the end of the summer, along with her boyfriend Dan Edgar.

Last week she put on a much-loved show with her 32-year-old beau at the Blue Marlin beach club in Ibiza, wearing a white cover up over a purple bikini.

On her first day away, she thanked fans for their support after the drama unfolded in the final episode of the reality series, after she attacked “desperate newbies” and claimed some friendships were “fake on camera.” .

Things got heated in episode two of the latest TOWIE series, where cast member Ella Rae Wise, 22, told Amber that her boyfriend Dan had acted “inappropriately” at a nightclub with her.

Reality stars: Amber completed filming for the latest series of the hit ITVBe show on August 19 before heading off on a trip at the end of the summer, accompanied by her boyfriend Dan Edgar, 32

Amber has blasted some newcomers to the show, labeling them as “desperate for stories,” noting that she often focuses on the receiving end of this.

She said in an exclusive interview with MailOnline in June: “I don’t think the new cast members have real friendships. It’s all fake for the camera.

Or the show starts, so everyone starts seeing each other for a few weeks to look like they’re a solid group.

“People are desperate for stories. I’m always a target with me. If they come for me, they’ll get a response – it might be a story, but they’ll get a story.”

Junaid Ahmed, Mia Sully, Hannah Voyen and Pia Smith also join the cast in the new series.