TOWIE’s Amber Turner and Dan Edgar pack on the PDA as they celebrate her birthday while filming

TOWIE’s Amber Turner and Dan Edger put on a loved up display as they celebrated her 29th birthday party with their co-stars while filming scenes in Sussex on Tuesday.

The couple, who have been together for four years, packed on the PDA as they shared a steamy smooch while posing for snaps at Amber’s surprise birthday party.

They appeared to be as smitten as ever despite being recently rocked by claims that Dan, 32, said he had ‘always wanted a piece’ of TOWIE co-star Ella Rae Wise.

Amber put on a glamorous display in a stunning gold paisley patterned mini dress with a frilled skirt as she arrived at the glamping retreat to celebrate her birthday.

She gave herself a few extra inches in a pair of gold heeled sandals and kept her essentials in an extravagant metallic handbag.

The TV personality accessorised her glitzy ensemble with a gold chain necklace and earrings, while she opted for a chic white manicure.

She accentuated her natural good looks with a bronzed make-up palette and a slick of mascara, while she styled her golden tresses in loose waves.

Amber flaunted her incredible figure in her strapless gown as she beamed and shared an intimate kiss with her boyfriend.

Dan cut a laidback figure in white tracksuit shorts and a grey shirt, which he styled with a pair of black sandals.

He wore his dark locks in a slicked back style and sported a well-groomed beard as he celebrated his girlfriend’s birthday.

The couple appeared in excellent spirits after Dan was last month accused of flirting with Ella Rae-Wise, 21, who’s 11 years his junior, during an Essex night out.

Ella sent a voice note to friends that circulated in Essex claiming Dan has always fancied her, and once Amber, 28, heard the message, she was furious, a TOWIE insider claimed.

The insider revealed: ‘Amber couldn’t believe what she was hearing.

‘She lives with Dan, they have been together for years and share a dog, she thought they had moved on from Essex rumours and gossip.

‘To be confronted with this all during filming for the new series in the Dominican Republic was hard for her too, she didn’t expect to be at the forefront of another storyline about her relationship.’

Pals: She was joined by the likes of Chloe Brockett, Courtney Green, Chloe Meadows, Diags, and cast newbies Mia Sully, Elma Pazar and Hannah Voyan at the fun-filled celebration

As Amber arrived at her birthday party on Tuesday, her pals were seen crouching and hiding behind a grass-themed couch as they got ready to jump out and surprise her.

Dan walked into the venue with his hand covering Amber’s eyes in a bid to conceal the surprise, before her friends jumped out from their hiding places, to her delight.

Amber was seen gasping in shock and flashing a huge smile as she enjoyed her extravagant birthday party, which came complete with a pink cake.

The venue was decked out with balloons and bunting as she joined her TOWIE co-stars for her birthday glamping retreat while filming scenes for the new series.

She was joined by the likes of Chloe Brockett, Courtney Green, Chloe Meadows, Diags, and cast newbies Mia Sully, Elma Pazar and Hannah Voyan at the fun-filled celebration.

Chloe Brockett flaunted her enviable curves in a figure-hugging denim mini dress, which she teamed with a pair of green heeled sandals.

The 21-year-old bolstered her striking features with a full-coverage make-up palette and styled her brunette locks in a glossy straight fashion.

She let her outfit do all the talking as she simply accessorised with a dainty silver necklace, a watch and a bangle bracelet.

Meanwhile, Chloe Meadows looked effortlessly chic in a plunging white mini dress and tasselled cowboy boots for the party.

The TOWIE star, 30, styled her golden locks in natural waves and opted for a slick of mascara and a touch of pink lipstick to complete her look.

Courtney also did not fail to put on a stylish display in a stunning one-shoulder satin forest green top with tie detailing, which she teamed with an embroidered skirt.

She flaunted her toned pegs in the ensemble and gave herself a few extra inches with a pair of white strapped heeled sandals.

The 27-year-old styled her chocolate tresses in glamorous waves and accentuated her beauty with a bronzed make-up palette as they filmed scenes.

TOWIE newbies Hannah, Mia and Elma also joined the regular cast members at Amber’s birthday party.

Hannah put on a vibrant display in a stunning yellow mini dress with puffed sleeves and a keyhole cutout.

She teamed her eye-catching ensemble with a pair of matching lemon stilettos and sported a pair of large hoop earrings for the outing.

The star styled her dark tresses loosely in voluminous waves as she posed with her pals Mia and Elma.

Mia put on an equally show-stopping display in a vibrant orange ruched skirt and a satin pink shirt, which she wore unbuttoned to show off her ample assets.

The 20-year-old completed her stylish ensemble with a pair of silver wedged heels and accessorised with an array of dainty silver jewellery.

She gave the camera a sultry gaze as she posed for glamorous snaps while she styled her chocolate tresses in loose waves.

And Love Island’s Elma, who has also joined the cast for the upcoming series, showed off her incredible figure in a dusty pink gown with a keyhole cutout.

She styled her ensemble with a pair of pink heels and styled her glossy brunette locks in a straight fashion.

The TOWIE cast has recently been filming for the upcoming season, which will air on ITVBe this summer, in the Caribbean.

Bosses have signed up Absolutely Ascot star Mia and her two close friends Hannah and Pia for the new series, along with Love Island’s Elma Pazar.

Earlier this summer, Hannah, Mia and Pia, who often share glimpses of their glamorous lifestyles on social media, took to Instagram to share they were joining the show.

Alongside a sizzling snap of the girls in the Dominican Republic, where the Essex-based show filmed special episodes, Mia penned: ‘Brunette Trio. So happy to be working with my 2 best friends that are more like sisters.

’17 years of friendship, we’ve done everything together and so much more to come! Love you both to the moon and back. So excited for our new chapter [sic]’.

According to The Sun, Mia only wanted to partake in the show if she could do so alongside her friends, with a source explaining: ‘As soon as bosses met all three of them, they knew they were onto a winner.

Hiding: TOWIE’s Diags was also at the party and was seen sneakily concealing himself behind a photo frame before surprising Amber

‘They are a force to be reckoned with and will bring so much drama to the new series. They know some of the cast already and there is beef between some of them, so expect some explosive telly.’

It has been said that the original plan was for the newbies to join the cast after the episodes abroad had been filmed, but that has now changed.

The insider added: ‘It was a no-brainer to get the girls out in the sunshine and make a big impact on the opening episodes of the new series. Sparks are already flying and it will be great TV.’