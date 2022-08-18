TOWIE star Amber Turner goes braless as she films scenes for the hit ITVBe series 

<!–

She is one of the lead cast members in the popular ITVBe series.

And TOWIE’s Amber Turner looks set to star again while filming scenes for Season 30 – which returns on Sunday, August 21.

The reality star, 29, took Brentwood by storm on Thursday when she went braless and showed a hint of her midriff as she walked the busy main street of the city.

The TV fave looked stylish in a crucifix-style crop top and matching high-waisted jeans that she paired with a pair of chunky sneakers.

The blonde beauty had her hands full after splashing the cash at a retail therapy spot while loaded with bags.

Her bright blonde locks were parted in the middle and styled in stunning soft waves as she carried her belongings in one of her beloved Chanel flap bags.

Despite filming scenes for the popular drama, Amber opted for minimal makeup and let her naturally beautiful features do the work.

Last month, Amber lashed out at “desperate newcomers” to the cast of The Only Way Is Essex, claiming some friendships are “fake on camera.”

But it seems Amber has already repaired bridges with one of the newcomers, Elma, when they were spotted enjoying the night out together.

She beamed newcomers to the show, calling them “desperate for stories,” noting that she often focuses on the receiving end of this.

Junaid Ahmed, Mia Sully, Hannah Voyen and Pia Smith also join the cast in the new series.

In an exclusive chat with MailOnline, Amber explained, “I don’t think the new cast members have any real friendships. It’s all fake for the camera. Or the show kicks off so everyone gets to see each other for a few weeks to look like they’re a tight-knit group.”

She called herself “a target” for TOWIE newcomers, adding: “People are desperate for stories. With me I am always a target, if they come for me they will get a reaction – it may be a story but they will get a story’

Amber was also recently rocked by claims that her boyfriend Dan ‘flirted’ with co-star Ella, 21, who is 11 years his junior, on a night out in Essex.

Ella sent a voice message to friends circulating in Essex claiming that Dan always liked her, and when Amber heard the message she was furious, a TOWIE insider claimed.

The insider revealed: “Amber couldn’t believe what she was hearing.

“She lives with Dan, they’ve been together for years and share a dog, she thought they’d moved away from rumors and gossip in Essex.

“Facing this while filming for the new series in the Dominican Republic was also difficult for her. She didn’t expect to be at the forefront of a new storyline about her relationship.”