TOWIE SPOILER: Elma Palmer and James ‘Diags’ Bennewith admit they would marry each other

The Only Way is Essex returns for its 30th series on Sunday, with some exciting new additions to the cast as they swap the iconic Sugar Hut for the sun-drenched beaches of the Dominican Republic.

And in scenes that come during episode one, things get flirty between James ‘Diags’ Bennewith and new cast member Elma Pazar.

In an exclusive teaser clip, Diags and Elma – who have known each other for about 4 years – hug during their reunion.

Return: The Only Way is Essex returns Sunday for its 30th series, with some exciting new additions to the cast

After saying they missed each other, Chloe Meadows, who joined them for a drink, said they looked good together — quickly rushing to friendzone Diags with Elma.

The new star said: ‘Can I be honest, I actually told Diags I would marry him and I even offered to marry him, but he didn’t want to marry me.

Diags added: ‘We were supposed to get married, but I was in a relationship at the time, so timing was wrong. So now I’m available to get married.

Elma explained, “But now I’m not available to get married.

More than friends? During episode one, things get flirty between James ‘Diags’ Bennewith and new cast member Elma Pazar

Elma, who rose to fame in series five of Love Island in 2019, is a new addition to the TOWIE cast this season.

Leading up to the new series, a representative of the show explained: “She will be a huge surprise for the series as other cast members had no idea she was coming.

“Until today, when the shooting started on the beach of the Dominican Republic.”

They added Elma’s connection to the cast and continued: ‘She has agreed to marry Diags’ [James Bennewith] one day – as if she insists she doesn’t like him, she loves the belly laugh.

Cozy: After saying they missed each other, Chloe Meadows, who joined them for a drink, said they looked good together – with Elma rushing to the friendzone Diags

Swapping one reality show for another: Elma rose to fame on series five of the ITV dating show in 2019

Bosses also signed up Absolutely Ascot star Mia and her two close friends Hannah and Pia for the new series.

Elsewhere in the episode, Amy and Saffron celebrate their birthdays as the series kicks off with an incredible beach party – but things take a turn for the worse when Harry receives a shocking voice from home.

Meanwhile, Dan Edgar and Amber Turner discuss their future after four years together.

The Only Way Is Essex airs Sundays at 9pm on ITVBe and ITV Hub.