TOWIE SPOILER: Dan Edgar ia SLAPPED across face with a tortilla by Diags as Amber Turner screams

Dan Edgar is punched in the face by his friend James ‘Diags’ Bennewith, in a MailOnline exclusive clip of The Only Way Is Essex from Sunday.

The reality star, 32, takes part in a hilarious viral tortilla challenge with Diags and Roman Hackett, while his unimpressed girlfriend Amber Turner, 29, watches.

“What do you do with that?” she asks the boys as they gather around their kitchen, before Diags jokes, “It’s about to go down.”

Dan explains, “So you have to drink a sip each and then punch a pair of paper scissors. The loser takes a hit with the tortilla.

A confused Amber asks, “That’s how you spend boys’ night… slapping each other in the face with the tortilla?”

The blond bombshell then removes their dog Oliver from the crime scene, while Diags wins the game and whacks Dan with the bread.

Amber lets out a huge scream as the boys laugh hysterically and spit out their water.

It comes after Amber lashed out at “desperate newcomers” to the cast of The Only Way Is Essex, claiming some friendships are “fake on camera.”

But it seems Amber has a good bond with one of the newcomers, Elma Pazar, as they were seen enjoying a night out together and later filming scenes together.

She beamed out some of the newcomers to the show, labeling them as “desperate for stories,” noting that she often focuses on the receiving end of this.

Junaid Ahmed, Mia Sully, Hannah Voyen and Pia Smith also join the cast in the new series.

In an exclusive chat with MailOnline, Amber explained, “I don’t think the new cast members have any real friendships. It’s all fake for the camera.

“Or the show starts, so everyone starts seeing each other for a few weeks to look like they’re a tight-knit group.”

She called herself “a target” for TOWIE newcomers, adding: “People are desperate for stories. I’m always a target with me. If they come for me, they’ll get a response – it might be a story, but they’ll get a story.”

The Only Way Is Essex airs Sundays at 9pm on ITVBe and ITV Hub.