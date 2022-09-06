TOWIE newcomer Hannah Voyan holds hands with convicted armed robber Kirk Holdrick

TOWIE newcomer Hannah Voyan was seen hand-held with convicted armed robber Kirk Holdrick during a Mayfair evening.

The star walked hand in hand with Kirk as they left Mayfair restaurant Sexy Fish with her TOWIE co-stars, including Chloe Brockett.

Kirk was arrested in May 2004 while preparing to rob a security van at gunpoint and was found guilty of conspiracy to commit armed robbery and of being in possession of a loaded firearm in 2005.

On the night out, Hannah cut a glamorous figure in beige wide-leg pants and a sand-colored strapless top.

She gave herself a few extra inches with a pair of naked stilettos and as an accessory a white handbag and gold pendant with chain.

Hannah opted for a full-coverage makeup palette and styled her brunette locks loosely in natural waves for the outing.

She walked hand in hand with Kirk, who smiled while he kept it casual in blue jeans and a white T-shirt.

Also seen on the night out was Chloe Brockett, who looked glamorous in a black mini dress and black boots, which she paired with a bright pink coat.

Kirk, of Borehamwood, was arrested in May 2004 when he and an accomplice attempted to rob a Securicor vehicle at gunpoint.

Five months later, while in custody, he escaped Pentonville jail by climbing a 30-foot wall and climbing through barbed wire, according to local news.

He was caught driving a stolen vehicle and in possession of a firearm after four weeks on the run.

In October 2005, Kirk was found guilty by a jury of the Harrow Crown Court of conspiracy to commit armed robbery and confiscate a loaded firearm. He was sentenced to life imprisonment.

According to reports, the verdict included armed robbery of a Securicor vehicle at Costco, Bushey and Wish Contemporary Jewelers in Buckhurst Hill, Essex, and his escape from Pentonville Prison.

Inspector Mark Drew, of the Finchley Flying Squad, said at the time: “Kirk Holdrick is a dangerous and determined criminal who has carried out what can only be described as armed robbery.”

MailOnline has reached out to Hannah’s representatives for comment.

TOWIE bosses have signed up newbies Hannah, Pia Smith and Mia Sully for this series.

The trio, who often share glimpses of their glamorous lifestyle on social media, took to Instagram in June to share the exciting news.

Alongside a blistering photo of the girls in the Dominican Republic, where the show is shooting special episodes in Essex, Mia wrote: “Brunette Trio [sic] So happy to work with my 2 best friends who are more like sisters. 17 years of friendship, we’ve done everything together and there’s a lot more to come!

“I love you to the moon and back. So looking forward to our new chapter [sic].’

According to The sunMia only wanted to join the show if she could do it with her friends.

The source explains: “As soon as the bosses met all three of them, they knew they were on their way to a winner.

“They are a force to be reckoned with and will bring so much drama to the new series. They already know some of the cast and there’s a bull’s eye between them, so expect some explosive television.”

It has been said that the original plan was for the newbies to join the cast after the episodes were filmed abroad, but that has now changed.

In June, Hannah, who is the CEO of Millionaire Medical – a company that provides dermal fillers and BTX injections – notified her more than 10,000 followers of her venture.

‘First movie day’ [sic] @towie… Let’s go [sic],” she captioned a stunning full-length photo.

Pia, who owns a similar business to Hannah, Plumped By Pia, also took to the photo-sharing site with a beautiful shot and wrote: ‘The secret is finally out.. you’ll see some new faces on @towie [sic]’.

The insider added to The Sun: “It was a great idea to get the girls out in the sun and make a big impact on the first episodes of the new series. The sparks are already flying and it’s going to be great TV.’