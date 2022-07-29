Tourists ignoring crocodile warnings at notorious infested Cahill’s Crossing in Northern Territory

Tourists have been shelled after streaming to the edge of a crocodile-infested river to watch as predators lurk just meters away.

On Friday, images of huge crowds, including children, emerged at the infamous Cahill’s Crossing in the Northern Territory, many even dipping their toes into the water.

Up to 200 tourists hung unfazed along the banks of the river, leaving ABC Radio host Leon Compton stunned.

“Someone is dying, given the behavior I saw at the crossing yesterday – it’s only a matter of time,” Mr Compton, who visited the area, told the ABC.

Cahill’s Crossing (pictured) in Kakadu National Park is home to 120 crocodiles and some of the most dangerous waters in the country

The Kakadu National Park site has seen a tragedy in which a man was killed in 2017 when he tried to cross the dangerous area on foot (stock image)

The swampy area is a well-known place to see crocodiles in action, attracting thousands of tourists every year outside the wet season

Mr Compton said there should be a barricade on the site to give space between visitors and the crocodiles, but it was under construction.

Despite there being signs that the crossing was closed, he said many decided to head to the waterfront.

“It was so ridiculous. It would have been a stampede if a crocodile had shot out there,” he said.

The Kakadu National Park site has seen a tragedy in the past where a man was killed in 2017 when he tried to cross the dangerous area on foot.

In 1987, 40-year-old Kerry McLoughlin was beheaded after encountering a crocodile while fishing in the same area.

Last year, a group of tourists had to swim through crocodile-infested waters after their Subaru Forester got stuck in the river.

They had to leave their car and swim across the East Alligator River, which is notorious for being teeming with saltwater crocodiles.

A driver had to stop and wait for crocodiles to pass by (pictured) in the infamous Northern Territory site

In September 2019, a tourist found himself in a terrifying situation after his car was surrounded by more than 30 saltwater crocodiles.

The car had to come to a complete stop for more than two minutes and wait for the reptiles to clear the road.

Operations manager at Kimberley Off-Road Adventure Tours Lucy Periton told Daily Mail Australia at the time that it is not uncommon to see the reptiles all over the road.

Cahills Crossing is only a few meters wide but is known as one of Australia’s most dangerous bodies of water, home to around 120 crocodiles.

It attracts thousands of tourists every year outside the wet season.

Cars often make the dangerous crossing in Kakadu National Park (pictured), where five people have been killed