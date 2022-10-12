Tourists flock to Taiwan as COVID entry restrictions eased

TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — Taiwan lifted all of its COVID-19 entry restrictions on Thursday, allowing tourists unfettered access to the self-ruled island after more than 2 1/2 years of border controls.

Hong Kong and Taiwan, along with mainland China, have long demanded that most visitors go through a mandatory quarantine period during the pandemic, even as most countries reopened their borders to tourists.

Visitors no longer have to go into quarantine or take PCR tests upon entry. Instead, they should monitor their health for a week after arrival and get a negative result on a rapid antigen test the day they arrive. If people want to go out during the week-long control period, they need a negative test from that day or the day before.

Also, there are no longer any restrictions on the entry of certain nationalities into Taiwan.

Dozens of visitors from Thailand were among the first to arrive under the new rules at Taoyuan International Airport in Taiwan, which serves the capital Taipei, with a Tiger Air flight landing shortly after midnight.

Tourists such as 32-year-old Mac Chientachakul and his parents were excited to visit the island.

“Hot pot is my favorite dish in Taiwan,” Chientachakul said. “It’s my first thing to do…I miss it so much.”

Sonia Chang, a travel agent, said the changes are good for both the tourism industry and Taiwanese residents, who can now travel abroad without having to quarantine when they get home.

Valaisurang Bhaedhayajibh, a 53-year-old business development director at a design firm, called the new rules useful.

“We don’t have to do the test before we get here, nor after we get there,” he said. “We still have to do the self-test every two days, and everything has been delivered” by the Taiwanese authorities, including the rapid test kits.

At a welcoming ceremony in the arrivals hall of Taoyuan Airport, travelers from Thailand were met by Taiwan Tourism Bureau director Chang Shi-chung, who distributed gifts.

The Taiwanese tourist board estimated that a total of 244 tourists from about 20 tour groups will arrive on Thursday.

With both Hong Kong and Taiwan lifting restrictions and welcoming tourists, mainland China remains one of the few places in the world that is adamantly keeping its borders closed and adhering to a “zero-COVID” strategy to eradicate the virus. Hong Kong ended its mandatory quarantine policy for inbound travelers late last month, requiring only a three-day self-check period.

