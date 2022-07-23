Tourists and locals evacuated from resort on Greek island of Lesbos as wildfire rips through homes

Advertisement

Tourists and residents were evacuated from a popular seaside resort on the Greek island of Lesbos when a bushfire destroyed homes in the beach village of Vatera.

Firefighters are deploying seven planes and a helicopter to fight the blazing blaze, and reinforcements are expected to arrive from northern Greece.

The fire broke out at 10 a.m. local time on Saturday and is blazing on two fronts, towards the village of Vrisa and another within Vatera.

The mayor of western Lesvos, Taxiarchis Verros, ordered the evacuation of the busy resort town as a precautionary measure, on the advice of the fire service, the Athens News Agency reported.

Inferno: Smoke from a wildfire billows as it approaches Vatera, a coastal town on Greece’s eastern island of Lesvos

Heat wave: Greece’s flag is seen in the foreground as the smoke from the forest fire approaches the coastal town of Vatera

Pictured: A wooden corridor of a beach bar burns as a forest fire rages near the village of Vatera, on the island of Lesbos, Greece

Pictured: A person runs as a bushfire approaches homes in the coastal town of Vatera on the eastern island of Lesbos

Pictured: A local resident tries to save his property in the popular coastal town of Vatera on the eastern island of Lesbos

He didn’t give numbers on how many people were evacuated, but there were several buses and small boats to take people away.

According to state television ERT, at least two houses have been destroyed by the fire.

On Saturday, firefighters also battled a wildfire for a third day in Dadia National Park, the country’s largest Natura 2000 site known for its black vulture colony, in the northeastern region of Evros.

According to the fire service, the firefighting planes were unable to operate due to the thick smoke from the fire.

A forest fire in the mountains near Athens on Wednesday damaged homes and forced hundreds of people to evacuate after gale-force winds earlier this week.

The country’s worst wildfire disaster occurred in 2018 in the coastal district of Mati, claiming 102 lives, just a few miles from the area hit by Wednesday’s blaze.

A memorial service was held in the resort on Saturday to commemorate the victims.

A heat wave and wildfires last year destroyed 103,000 hectares (255,000 acres) and claimed three lives in Greece.