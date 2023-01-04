Tourist exposes Bali reality from Canggu hostel with blue pool next to muddy building site

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

A tourist has exposed the stark reality of how different Bali can be depending on location, showing off the breathtaking view from her hostel – before realizing her surroundings.

Dutch traveler Luna De Fauw took to TikTok in December to post a video of the view from the balcony of her hostel in Bali’s Canggu.

She started her video by showing off the insta-worthy pristine pool on the hostel grounds before crossing over to a muddy patch of land with half-finished homes in the distance.

Mrs. De Fauw’s images went viral, showing the clear blue tranquility of the pool with rows of deck lounges, manicured lawns and palm trees (pictured)

Mrs. De Fauw’s images, captioned ‘Bali Insta vs real life’, showed the clear blue tranquility of the pool with rows of deck lounges, manicured lawns and palm trees.

It then tipped over to the next door, where there is a large muddy area with some grass and dilapidated houses, next to a large construction site in the background.

Social media users responded to Ms De Fauw’s post to accuse Bali of ‘overestimating’, but others stood up for the iconic Aussie tourist hotspot.

‘I don’t care what anyone says.. Bali is an atmosphere. Love it,” wrote one commenter.

Then it moves to the next door, where there is a large muddy area with some grass and dilapidated houses, next to a large construction site in the background (photo)

Dutch traveler Luna De Fauw (pictured) took to TikTok last month and posted a video of the view from a balcony in Bali

“You’ve watched too many people think Bali is all glitz and glamor on TikTok,” said another.

Some criticized Ms De Fauw for wanting to go cheap during her stay in Bali and called on her to “pay the price” if she wanted something better.

But others saw the brighter side of it by commenting on the muddy lawn next to the hostel.

“We love the alternative beach,” one joked.

Some criticized Ms De Fauw (pictured) for wanting to go cheap during her stay in Bali and called on her to ‘pay the price’ if she wanted something better

It comes after other TikTokkers posted similar images of the holiday hotspot showing off idyllic villa beauty next to muddy swamps this holiday season.

In November, British tourist Victoria Goulbourne took to TikTok to post the reality of her stay.

Her footage showed a crystal clear pool, swaying palm trees, a deck and chairs before transitioning to a muddy swamp just behind the villa, through which the filthy creek flowed.

Social media users suggested she should go in the dry season next time.

“Probably went during the wrong season and not the best villa location,” said one commenter.

‘The place I stayed in Bali was right on the beach and had my own pool with a view of that ocean. However, we have not tried to make cuts,” said another.