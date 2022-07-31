Tourette’s illness affecting young women as experts blame TikTok and Covid lockdowns: 60 Minutes

Young women across Australia are being hit by a mysterious neurological disease – experts fear social media addiction and pandemic stress are driving the problem.

Tourette’s syndrome-like disorder is seeing teens suffering from uncontrollable ‘tics’ – including bursts, twitches, pops, noises, curses, kicks and punches.

Doctors around the world are also witnessing the phenomenon where previously healthy young women have reported suddenly experiencing violent physical and verbal impulses.

But what is causing the rapid increase in the number of cases has baffled parents and medical authorities.

One possible explanation is that anxiety and stress from prolonged periods of isolation combined with obsessions with apps like TikTok may have been the catalyst.

“This smart, feisty, fiercely independent young girl is just trapped in her own body, in her own head. It’s really hard to watch,” Melissa told her daughter Metallica’s 60 Minutes, before the teen slapped her mother.

Metallica beats her mother Melissa – one of the many tics the teenager suffers as a result of the new condition affecting young Australian girls

Metallica said that “lockdowns and not seeing my friends that often” has exacerbated her tics. During the pandemic, her older sister Charlie also developed the same condition.

“When she has her tics, I walk away so it doesn’t startle me and make it worse for her,” Charlie said.

Their family has chosen to view the two conditions positively, saying that some of their tics are so absurd “you can’t help but laugh” – but the reality is much sadder.

Both Metallica and Charlie require constant care, with both suffering from extreme forms of the condition.

Due to the pandemic, there has been a sharp increase in similar reported cases, especially among teenage girls who can see symptoms appear as quickly as overnight.

Doctors are in the dark about the cause, but many believe it is directly linked to the social impact of lockdowns and social media reliance.

Michaela started experiencing extreme tics when she was 14, and came on so quickly that her parents immediately rushed her to the hospital.

“I was serving dinner, I heard some noises and a scream and saw her lying on the floor. I thought she was having a massive anxiety attack, the next an arm flies and then a leg,” her mother said.

“She said she didn’t mean to do that. It was really scary, really scary.’

Michaela was one of the first girls to suffer from the new condition – her parents and doctors were terrified when she was first taken to hospital after the tics came on overnight

Michaela, now 16, was one of the first to suffer from the seemingly new condition – admitted doctors were “shocked” and “afraid” by her condition.

The teen did handstands, rolled on the floor, and even did the splits—while her school was constantly calling her parents to notify them of new tics.

“I was constantly on edge,” she said.

Nicole, a British 15-year-old, began suffering from her tics shortly before her 13th birthday – with minor shocks to the face that turned into violent physical and verbal outbursts.

Her mother said the most confrontational of her tics is that she often shouts “I’m Madeleine McCann, I’ve been kidnapped” in public.

Like many other cases, Nicole’s tics came on during Covid when she was admittedly “very lonely.”

‘I didn’t know what to do with myself. You can’t see friends or family, it wasn’t very nice to be in,” she told 60 Minutes.

Professor Russell Dale – a pediatric neurologist at Westmead Hospital – said he heard of girls ‘around the world’ suffering from conditions similar to the young women who are brought to him.

He said the first time he saw the disease was in Michaela two years ago and it was “something different” from anything he’d seen before.

‘There were quite violent movements, where they beat themselves, but the vocalizations were also different. Instead of simple sounds, there were complex sentences – which was quite bizarre, I’ve never seen that before,” he told the program.

Experts believe it’s the pandemic’s ‘perfect storm’, prolonged isolation and reliance on social media that sparked the new phenomenon

Professor Dale ruled out Gilles de la Tourette as the cause of the epidemic, as it is four times more common in boys and comes on slowly from childhood.

He said the main factor seems to be the stress of the pandemic coupled with overt use of TikTok and other apps — forcing young women’s bodies to “fail.”

“Girls all over the world use similar expressions — it was that which made us think social media was a link to what was going on,” he said.

The professor pointed to mimicking TikTok videos broadcasting tics around the world — with 16-year-old Michaela admitting seeing the clips triggered her behavior and even saw her flip.

She is now “fully recovered,” with Professor Dale saying the condition is “definitely” something that can be overcome, but admitting only 20 percent of his patients have kicked the condition.

He estimates that hundreds of thousands of girls around the world could be suffering from the same disease as a result of the “perfect storm” of the global pandemic.