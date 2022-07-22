Tour de France leader Jonas Vingegaard sportsmanship waits for Tadej Pogačar after crash stage 18

Jonas Vingegaard not only won the Tour de France with a great ride on stage 18 of the famous race on Friday – he also won over cycling fans everywhere with a heartwarming display of sportsmanship.

The current yellow jersey holder finished with an overall lead of three minutes 26 seconds over two-time Tour title holder Tadej Pogacar – but the margin could have been much wider had it not been for a great moment on a steep descent near the finish. end of the stage.

The pair pushed each other to their limits as they rode down the Col de Spandelles when Pogacar – who was desperately trying to bridge the gap to the Dane – went into a corner too fast, ran wide and crashed as he lost traction in the gravel.

But rather than pull away to make sure he would win the stage, Vingegaard decided to wait for the Slovenian to recover and catch up with him, with the pair shaking hands once they were level again.

Tadej Pogacar desperately tried to close the gap with race leader Jonas Vingegaard when he crashed off the road on a steep descent on stage 18 of the Tour

But instead of increasing his winning margin, the Dane slowed down and waited for his biggest rival to recover and catch up

The leader himself seemed to have made a crucial mistake just before the drama unfolded, when he swerved out of a corner and stayed upright only by crossing the road with his left shoe detached from the pedal as he struggled not to go down.

‘Vingegaard is ahead, Pogacar below. It is he who pushes too hard who loses control. Pogacar trying to push the envelope has been torn before his very eyes,” said Eurosport commentator Rob Hatch.

‘Wow, what a moment. That’s unbelievable!’ he continued as the couple shook hands.

The pair shook hands after the Slovenian recovered and received high praise from cycling fans and commentators alike

Vingegaard – pictured celebrating the end of stage 18 – appears to have all but stitched up the Tour de France title

“The race leader, challenged by the man trying to push him, waits and lets Pogacar back, then shakes his hand.”

Australian cycling legend Robbie McEwen was equally impressed.

“Brilliant sporting move by Vingegaard,” he commented.

“A great sporting gesture that has not gone unnoticed by Tadej Pogacar. The yellow jersey is attacked on a descent, but if the attacking man makes a mistake, the jersey is waiting for him.’

Cycling fans took to Twitter to share their joy at the Dane’s magnanimous act.

‘We haven’t seen sportsmanship at this level in years! Chapeau (hat off) to Jonas Vingegaard. Excellent!’ Chris Gibbons wrote.’

‘I don’t want to win like that,’ Vingegaard thought and waited for Pogacar. He knew he could break Pogacar at Hautacam and he won the stage like the absolute Chad he is,” tweeted Alex Ostergaard.