Toupouu turns heads at the gym with her 'naked' outfit

Many admitted to ‘running’ to the comments to see what others had written

The leggings made it look like she was wearing nothing from the waist down

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Videos of a gym-goer showing off her strength training session have gone viral for all the wrong reasons thanks to her unfortunate choice of leggings.

TikToker Toupouu amused thousands by wearing form-fitting nude tights that made it look like she was wearing nothing from the waist down.

One of the videos quickly gained more than 17.1 million views, with many admitting they ‘ran’ to the comments section to see what others had written.

Scroll down for video

A gym goer has shocked the internet after opting to wear a pair of nude tights that made it look like she was wearing nothing at all

In the short clips, Toupouu approaches the barbell, sits down and squats down with the heavy weight.

The comments were quickly flooded with responses, with one woman saying she ‘gasped’ after watching the video and another urging Toupouu to buy tights in a different shade.

“I said ‘oh she’s confident,'” one woman wrote, and another “still can’t believe” she’s wearing pants.

‘I thought she wasn’t wearing pants,’ wrote a third.

After seeing the comments, Toupouu posted another video wearing a different pair of pantyhose.

She said: ‘I love nude colors, brown, you need to get used to that bridge, so watch the squat.’

Despite the comments, she continued to wear the nude tights to the gym and proudly post videos.