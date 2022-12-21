Toukley NSW locals slam massive pile of ‘waste’ left outside charity as real reason is revealed

Enraged locals have knocked down a huge mountain of ‘garbage’ left outside a charity, including unopened packs of diapers – but the real explanation for the massive dumping has been revealed.

Photos of a council cleanup outside the Toukley Community Center on New South Wales’s Central Coast were shared online with a Central Coast community group on Tuesday.

The photos show a confrontational scene of piles of cardboard boxes – including one full of unopened diapers – along with new sanitary facilities, furniture, plastic containers and children’s toys outside the center on Header Street.

Another photo shows a council garbage truck and two men arriving on site to collect the mountain of various items piled against a wall of the community center.

“Is This How Community Donations Are Treated?” read the message.

“The number of families that could be helped with these items breaks my heart. What an absolute waste. I’m ashamed to be human.’

Local residents responded to the post with anger and disgust at what they saw as a gross mistreatment of community donations.

“What a waste,” read one comment, while another denounced the scene as “criminal.”

Another blamed the site on a “bureaucratic goose” of the “indifferent so-called Acting Council we’re stuck with.”

But a heated argument ensued as other locals took to the comments on the post to explain the true heartbreaking reason for the dump.

“The building was closed earlier this year after flooding due to mold all over the place,” said one.

“Everything is full of mold. They can’t legally release it.”

“That all had to be thrown away,” said another.

“Building as well as all goods. Covered in black mold. If you are from Toukley you would know. The community center had to move.’

The mold problem was confirmed on Wednesday by the Toukley Community Center itself.

Bronwyn Barnes, Executive Officer at Toukley Community Center, explained Yahoo News Australia all items thrown away were infested with mold and staff were devastated to have to throw away so many essential items.

“They were brand new two years ago, things we bought, but they’re infested with mold from the building,” she said.

The charity was forced to leave the building after it was flooded and riddled with mold two years ago, but Ms Barnes said the damaged goods were not collected by the council until Tuesday.

“It’s heartbreaking for us and it’s costing the organization enormously to replace all of that,” she said.

Ms Barnes explained that the organization had moved ‘four times’ and claimed it Has been fOpaying commercial rent ever since leaving the Header Street building without any compensation from the council.

Toukley community center director said it was “heartbreaking” to throw away the goods damaged by mold after the building was flooded two years ago (Town of Toukley pictured)

Central Coast Council told Daily Mail Australia on Wednesday that it was ‘working closely with the Toukley Neighborhood Center on the flood damage issue’ (pictured, Central Coast Council building)

She said she was also annoyed at the garbage had not been collected by 2 p.m. on Monday’whatand it had to be removed’.

In a statement provided to Daily Mail Australia on Wednesday, the Central Coast Council said it has “worked closely with the Toukley Neighborhood Center over the past two years on the issue of flood damage in the centre.”

The council said it organized Cleanaway to collect the rubbish from the building “this week” and it was removed Tuesday morning after an extra truck was ordered to collect the underestimated load.

The council said it had “not charged rent for the building despite having a lease in place” and had helped the organization find a new location, but the group opted to find their own location.

Central Coast Council also said it had given the group free access to other community halls.