Tough times for global policymakers

Never has the subject of a Nobel Prize been more appropriate than today’s award to former Fed chief Ben Bernanke and colleagues for their work on the role of banks in the economy and financial crises.

The announcement comes as the annual fall meetings of the World Bank and IMF getting underway in Washington DC at a perilous time for the global economy. War in Ukraine, a severe energy crisis, rising interest rates, soaring food prices and a shattering relationship between the world’s two largest economies follow more than two years of damage wrought by the pandemic.

IMF chief Kristalina Georgieva warned that the global economy could feel like it might be in recession next year due to “shrinking real incomes and rising prices,” suggesting the fund will cut its forecasts again this week.

Business and consumer confidence is on the rise. According to new data from the biennial Brookings-FT tracking index, pessimism is on the rise in the face of rising prices and geopolitical uncertainties.

Meanwhile, policymakers around the world continue to search for solutions to the energy crisis.

While Europe is looking for alternatives to Russian gas (as we report in Europe Express for Premium subscribers), relations between the world’s leading oil producers are under pressure after the Opec+ group decided to cut production in order to raise prices. increase (here’s our explanation if you’re late to the story). The US has accused the cartel of aligning itself with Russia, but analysts have warned that President Joe Biden has few meaningful options for mitigating the impact of the historic austerity measures.

The clean energy transition is set to become another big issue in DC this week, with the US and Germany leading the call for the World Bank to better address the needs of developing countries. (You can read more about the move to renewables in our new special report: Managing Climate Change.) Climate change and rising costs of inputs like fertilizers are also reshaping global agriculture, like our Big Read details.

The US, meanwhile, is at odds with China over technology exports. Shares in China’s top chipmakers lost $8.6 billion in market value today after Washington announced new controls on Friday to limit efforts by Chinese companies to develop new technologies with military applications. The move will slow their progress in artificial intelligence by making it extremely difficult for them to acquire or manufacture advanced chips.

The Washington meetings could also present some potentially awkward moments for the British contingent.

Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng has been criticized by the IMF for his recent “mini” budget and his “untargeted” package of tax cuts, while Andrew Bailey, head of the Bank of England, comes under scrutiny as the BoE prepares to end its emergency bailout for government bonds on Friday .

Need to know: the economy

The bank of England announced measures to avert rushed asset sales by pension funds, while Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng put forward his long-awaited debt reduction plan on Oct. 31 in a bid to calm jittery markets. The latest warning about the economic downturn came from retailers in West End in Londonthough they may take some comfort from the recent cut in VAT for foreign shoppers.

Latest for UK and Europe

A German The committee of experts outlined a €91 billion energy aid package that included paying all households’ gas bills in December and subsidizing residential and industrial gas prices for more than a year.

FranceEurope’s largest energy exporter assured the UK it would be able to maintain electricity flows over the winter.

The UN-backed deal makes Ukraine to export millions of tons of wheat is under pressure from a backlog of cargo ships waiting to sail to or from the country’s ports.

Demographic changes, Brexit and a wave of support for the pro-unit Sinn Féin on both sides of the border have led to increased support for the unification of Irelandreports Jude Webber.

Worldwide last

recent employment data suggest that the hiring frenzy in developed economies is beginning to wane as employers worry about rising costs and obscuring economic prospects.

The declining economic outlook and the end of the low interest era are also putting pressure on the world real estate markets. Falling sales and stretched affordability could herald painful price corrections in the UK, US and elsewhere. UK buyers and sellers have been hit particularly hard by the impact of the ‘mini’ budget.

Global Business Columnist Rana Foroohar reads the runes on neoliberalism and trickle-down economics, a theory that has become “political Kryptonite”. While Washington has not yet developed a fully developed industrial policy, there are clear signs that the laissez-faire economy is over, she said.

The FT editors called for a new model of Chinese growth where consumers were empowered to spend more and save less.

Need to know: business

Wall Street banks and other major US companies have slashed expectations for third-quarter earnings as fears of rate hikes and a deteriorating economy mount.

Cathay Pacificone of the biggest business victims of Hong Kong’s strict lockdown rules, said normal flight levels would not return for at least two years.

Aerospace and Defense has been a rare bright spot for UK industry in recent years but is coming under mounting pressure as it falls prey to foreign takeovers and also faces rising inflation and interest rates and a weakening pound.

The world of work

The British hospitality The sector, which has lost 121,000 EU workers in the past two years, is increasingly turning to older workers to fill the gaps in the labor market. The workforce aged 50 and over now accounts for a quarter of the 2.2 million employees.

Brexit aside, one of the main drivers of UK labor shortages is a shrinking workforce. Since the pandemic, about half a million people have left their jobs due to chronic illness and mental health problems, reports John Burn-Murdoch.

A rapidly changing job market means skills are more important than ever. A hiring approach that uses skills first, rather than focusing on education and past experience, can pay a handsome dividend, writes Sophia Smith, editor of our Working It newsletter.

What good news…

Glasgow arts center SWG3 has launched a groundbreaking energy system, utilizing body heat of dancers that can be stored and used to heat or cool the site.

SWG3 art venue in Glasgow launches its BodyHeat system with a massive rendition of the Slosh line dance © Photo:Michael Hunter

