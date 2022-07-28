Apple has a reputation for ending support for technology it considers obsolete long before other platforms do the same: floppy disks, USB-A ports, Intel chips (ba dum tss). But every once in a while a feature hangs longer than expected, and we’re all surprised to learn that the Mac still did.

In this case, the “that” are macOS help files for dial-up modems. 9to5Mac reports that the fourth developer beta for macOS Ventura will no longer have the help files for the old way of connecting to the Internet and online services. This doesn’t mean you can’t use a dial-up modem anymore—that sound you hear in old 90s movies when people have to check their AOL mail. You can still plug in a USB modem, and Apple has those support documents on the web. These system help files certainly don’t take up much space, so why delete them? 9to5Mac speculates:

With macOS Ventura, Apple has rebuilt the System Preferences app (now called System Settings) from scratch. This probably explains why the company is removing the references to dial-in.

Tough luck AOLers: Apple won't help you set up your dial-up modem anymore

It’s a safe bet no one will miss these help files, but if you’re wondering what the hell I’m talking about, you can check out the dial-up modem documentation for yourself on the Mac if you haven’t upgraded to the macOS Ventura- beta. In the Finder, click Help in the menu bar and type “dial in” in the search field. Results include “Connect your Mac to the Internet using a dial-up modem”, “Change advanced dial-up modem options on Mac”, and “Troubleshoot dial-up modem problems on Mac”.