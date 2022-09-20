Touching moment the Queen’s groom laid her headscarf over her favourite horse

The monarch’s love of horses has been well documented throughout her reign, whether it was breeding them, participating in horse races or riding them around Windsor Castle.

In 2020, Vanity Fair reported that the Queen, then 94, ‘traveled every day’ around Windsor Castle while she was self-isolating with the late Prince Philip during the coronavirus crisis.

It is believed that looking after horses was one of her favorite hobbies, which she would devote herself to during her time off at Balmoral or on the Sandringham estate, where she would retire for a well-deserved annual leave.

She also personally named the horses that pull her carriages, such as Cleveland Bays and Windsor Greys, which are used for official engagements such as audiences, royal processions and the State Opening of Parliament.

Veteran broadcaster Brough Scott, 76, told how the Queen would delight in galloping around the racecourse before the start of the festival, wearing nothing but a silk scarf for protection.

Speaking to Katie Nicholl for Vanity Fair, Scott admitted that officials were probably uneasy about the outings, but added that “it’s the Queen’s course so she can do what she wants”.

“It’s hard to believe now because of her age, but she used to love racing down the track before the race officially started,” Scott said. ‘It shows what a different time it was.’

Looking at pictures of the Queen in one of her casual Ascot runs, the veteran broadcaster added: ‘It’s incredible to see our young monarch galloping in her scarf with a big smile on her face. It makes her seem so normal’.

On October 10, Her Majesty was awarded the honor because of her unwavering and lifelong dedication to the sport over the past eight decades.

John Warren, who oversees all the monarch’s racing and horse breeding interests, said the accolade would be the source of a ‘great inner pride’ for the Queen.

This saw her become the first person to be inducted into the QIPCO British Champions Series Hall of Fame in the Special Contributor category after being chosen by an independent panel of industry experts for her outstanding contribution.

Sir Michael Stoute, who has trained more than 100 winners for Her Majesty, insisted she would be ‘delighted’ by the news.

Sir. Warren, the Queen’s blood and racing adviser, said: ‘I suspect the Queen will have a lot of inner pride in being invited into the Hall of Fame.

‘The Queen’s contribution to racing and breeding stems from a lifelong commitment. Her love of horses and their welfare comes with a deep understanding of what it takes to breed, raise, train and ride a thoroughbred.

Her famous purple, gold and scarlet colors have registered more than 1,800 winners since her first win with Monaveen at Fontwell Park in 1949.

This season she has recorded more wins than she did in 1957, when she was British flat racing champion.

In 2020, the monarch’s chief groom Terry Pendry told Horse and Dog she was a ‘source of knowledge in all things horses, you could say a living encyclopedia’.

She bred and owned the winner of every British Classic – 2000 Guineas, 1000 Guineas, The Oaks and St Leger – apart from The Derby, but is hoping for a win at Epsom to mark her platinum jubilee next year.

Ten-time Champion trainer Sir Michael said: ‘Her Majesty will be delighted to be inducted into the Hall of Fame. She richly deserves it because her contribution has been enormous. She loves it so much.

‘I have found that training for the Queen does not come with any pressure. Because of her understanding, her deep knowledge and her thirst for more.

‘She always thinks ahead – what am I going to do with this animal? Should I breed it? Who should I breed it to? Temperament, speed, stamina. She’s fascinated by the whole idea, and we have to remember, she’s been doing it for a very long time.’

Her Majesty’s induction into the Hall of Fame read: ‘The Queen’s lifelong love of horses has never diminished, with her devotion as a passionate fan, owner, breeder and ambassador unwavering.’

It described her as a ‘treasured figurehead’ who ‘has been part of the fabric of racing for as long as anyone can remember’.

It also refers to the monarch’s personal views on racing, which she shared in a 1974 BBC documentary.

The Queen said: ‘My philosophy on racing is simple. I enjoy breeding a horse that is faster than others. And for me it’s a gamble from a long way back.’

The Hall of Fame was launched in 2021 to celebrate the 10th anniversary of the QIPCO British Champion Series.

Her favorite engagement this year was the Royal Horse Show in Windsor, which she is believed to have attended every single year since it began as a wartime fundraising event back in 1943. Last year the show was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic and went online instead .

She was also an avid horse racing fan and often delighted in her very outspoken reactions as she cheered on her horses, raised her fist in the air or partied merrily.

In 2019, it was revealed that the Queen had won £7.7 million from her love of horse racing after winning more than 500 races over 31 years.

Her Majesty won 534 races from 3,205 races during her career as a racehorse owner across both flat and jumps in Great Britain and Ireland, new research shows.

The top-grossing year came in 2016, a record year in terms of winnings, with her horses earning £560,274 across the flat and jumps seasons dating back to 1988, when records began, with Carlton House as her top-earning horse in that period with £772,815 in winnings.