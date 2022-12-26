Touching moment Prince Louis runs after Princess Charlotte and hands her a bouquet of flowers

This heartwarming new video shows how Prince Louis ran after Princess Charlotte and handed her a bouquet of flowers on Christmas Day.

The youngest son of the Prince and Princess of Wales, aged four, joined his family for the annual Christmas service at St Mary Magdalene Church.

Before the service, the Wales family greeted well-wishers lining the path to the church, which is where Prince Louis received a small bouquet of blue and white flowers.

In a clip posted on TwitterThe four-year-old is seen running after Prince William, Prince George and Princess Charlotte down the path to the church.

The sweet Twitter clip shows four-year-old Prince Louis running towards his siblings on his way to St. Mary Magdalene Church on the Sandringham estate yesterday.

Having fallen behind his family, Louis is heard yelling, ‘Charlotte!’

The young royal is seen holding a Santa toy given to him by a royal fan in one hand and a small bouquet in the other.

As he witnesses the sweet moment, a crowd of fans can be heard going ‘awww!’ as Prince Louis looks back at the well-wishers, looking confused by his reaction.

Prince William then lovingly strokes his youngest son’s hair as the four of them continue to church together.

The young royal handed his sister the bouquet of flowers that a fan had given her.

Prince William then lovingly stroked his son’s hair as Prince George smiled at his brother.

Prince Louis was a hit with the crowds of supporters at Sandringham yesterday.

Earlier today, royal fan Callan Tavernern shared footage of the moment Prince Louis shared a Paddington Bear drawing with his mother and a boy he was talking to.

The video shows Prince Louis asking Lt. Col. Johnny Thompson, who had accepted the drawing on his behalf, if he could take a closer look.

Clearly impressed with the illustration, the young man approached the Princess of Wales, who was busy talking to a sympathetic young man.

Taking the drawing from Louis, he then bends down to show a girl the picture of Paddington Bear in more detail.

In the background, a crowd of supporters can be heard saying: ‘Merry Christmas, Louis!’

Capturing the sweet interaction on camera, the royal fan captioned the clip on Twitter: “Moment Prince Louis receives a photo of Paddington Bear from Lt. Col. Johnny Thompson and hands it to his mum.”

“So cute,” one fan replied.

Left: The four-year-old then handed the drawing to his mother to show a young royal follower. Right: The Princess of Wales crouched down by the fan for a closer look.

“You can tell that Kate is naturally attentive,” said another. “The way she recognized Louis while she was still interacting with the individual is textbook.”

Meanwhile, a third said: ‘Did you give it to him to give it to that girl’?

Paddington became a totem pole for the Queen in the months after his death because one of his last public appearances was in the delicious skit she filmed with him for his Platinum Jubilee.

As the royals entered the church, the camera captured a sweet moment of brotherly love as Prince George stepped up to lead his younger brother, who took his first Christmas Day walk.

But Louis proved that it’s a natural when he flashed a sweet smile for the camera as he walked towards the church.

The mischievous young prince also picked up a feathered Santa toy from a well-wisher, which he took with him as his mother spoke to a little girl who had come out to say hello.

After the Christmas Day service at St Mary Magdalene Church on the Norfolk estate, young royals Princess Charlotte, seven, Prince George, nine and Prince Louis, four, gathered with supporters.

A handshake from Louis! The young royal followed in the footsteps of his parents, the Prince and Princess of Wales, to meet with his supporters.

Prince Louis smiled for the camera as he entered St. Mary Magdalene Church for a Christmas Day service with the royal family.

Although they are much older than him, it was only the second time Prince George, nine, and Princess Charlotte, seven, attended due to cancellations for 2020 and 2021 at the height of the Covid-19 pandemic.

While Prince Louis looked adorable in a black coat and pair of shorts (traditional for young royal children up to the age of eight), his older sister Charlotte wore the same burgundy coat she appeared in at the service. Christmas carols Together at Christmas broadcast on ITV1 on Christmas Eve.

During the service at Westminster Abbey, which had been hosted by her mother Kate, Charlotte was front and center, laughing at the Dean of Westminster’s anecdote about his cat’s fondness for tinsel and lighting up as Hugh Bonneville read. an excerpt from Paddington Bear in tribute to Her late Majesty Queen Elizabeth.

While greeting royal fans at the Sandringham estate, the Princess of Wales told a well-wisher her children have “been given a lot of beautiful things” this year but “got off to quite an early start”.

Paddington became a totem pole for the Queen because one of his last public appearances was in the charming skit he filmed for her Platinum Jubilee (pictured)

The princess said, “I’ve had a lovely morning, thank you very much. I started very early this morning.”

The fan, named India, gave the Princess a bouquet of flowers, for which she thanked her.

As the royal family joined King Charles for his walk outside Sandringham Church, Kate was seen talking to a young girl about her day so far.

The young fan, named India, was filmed giving the princess a bouquet of flowers, for which she was thanked.

Kate went on to ask India: ‘Did you have a good morning?’

India replied: ‘Yes, right?’

Then Kate said, “I’ve had a wonderful morning, thank you very much, I’ve got a very early start this morning.”

George, nine, Charlotte, seven, and Louis, four, joined their family on the ride

Another member of the public is heard jumping into the conversation to ask: ‘Did the children get a lot of nice things?’

The princess then said ‘they have many beautiful things’, before walking on.

It was also claimed that Prince William commented on the children’s gifts when he spoke to fans today.

Hilary Marsh, 71, from Suffolk, said: “I asked William if Father Christmas had been for the children and he smiled back and said ‘they’ve had enough presents’.”

William and Kate’s three children were also on the walk and spoke to members of the public wishing them well after their traditional Christmas Day church service at the Norfolk estate.

George, nine, Charlotte, seven and Louis, four, also received some gifts from those waiting outside for Christmas.

Gemma Clark, 42, from Long Sutton, Lincolnshire, gave each child a novelty toy called a gonk, a festive gnome in a pointy hat. She also gave Kate flowers.

