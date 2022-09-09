Touching cartoon tributes depict the Queen reuniting with Prince Philip and Paddington Bear

<!–

Emotional social media users today shared poignant tributes in which the Queen was reunited with her beloved Prince Philip and corgis and walked into the sunset with Paddington Bear.

A particularly moving sketch shows the Queen and Prince Philip looking into the distance with their arms around each other.

Her Majesty is flanked by her late husband and one of her corgis as they sit on a blanket together.

An inscription below the cartoon reads: ‘Hello again Lilibet’, referring to the reunion after the death of the couple, who had been married for more than 70 years.

Last night, Paddington Bear paid tribute to Queen Elizabeth II, just a few months after they warmed the hearts of the nation with a hilarious afternoon tea sketch at Buckingham Palace.

The image, shared by Instagram user “murphy’s sketches,” was inundated with comments under the post, including “this is just beautiful” and “this got me going again.”

Another cartoon widely shared on Twitter shows the Queen’s back, dressed in her familiar emerald coat and hat, holding hands with the Paddington bear.

Next to them follows another of the Queen’s corgis, wrapped around loose British bunting and a series of fallen marmalade sandwiches.

The widespread cartoon was also edited by various users to include various inscriptions on the image.

One read in the Queen’s voice: ‘I have done my duty Paddington, please take me to my husband’.

Another said, from the bear’s perspective, “Don’t be afraid ma’am… the world will hold your hand.”

The cartoon tribute follows the famous sketch the couple created to mark the Queen’s platinum anniversary earlier this year.

In the video, the monarch and the bear sat down over a cup of tea at Buckingham Palace to enjoy their favorite marmalade sandwiches, while Paddington thanked the Queen for all she’d done.

Last night, Bear Paddington shared a tribute of his own on Twitter to mark the Queen’s passing.

To repeat his words in their famous sketch, he said, “Thank you madam, for everything.”

Other Paddington bear memes were shared on Twitter in a similar tone, with one sketch showing the bear respectfully dropping his hat.

The inscription read: ‘Goodbye madam’.