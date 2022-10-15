Tottenham’s Richarlison hobbles after suffering calf injury against his former club Everton

<!–

Richarlison didn’t look like a man who needed to be reminded that the World Cup was only five weeks away when he made his departure.

The Brazilian stumbled seven minutes into the second half of Tottenham’s win against his former club Everton and performed a mime as he passed his teammates on the bench to explain that he had felt a twitch in a calf muscle.

He was dejected and it will be a fearful race against time if he wants to make Tite’s roster for Qatar. It also ensures that Antonio Conte has no attacking options for Wednesday’s trip to Manchester United.

Richarlison had to be substituted in Tottenham’s game against Everton due to an injury

Dejan Kulusevski is still out and missed his fifth game with a hamstring problem, which he sustained during his international service last month.

And another injury at the forefront could convince Conte it’s time to step in for an extra man on the midfielder.

He has played with the 352 alternative on occasion this season, starting in this form last weekend in Brighton and, when Richarlison was forced out, midfielder Yves Bissouma was the substitute called up to replace him.

With Bissouma anchoring the midfield, the deepest of three, flanked by Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg and Rodrigo Bentancur, Conte’s team had a little more control and balance on the ball in the middle of the pitch.

The news will worry Brazil as the World Cup is just over a month away

They also have greater forward thrust from the two advanced midfielders running from the deep end, and they combined for Tottenham’s second, with Bentancur’s break to the right and cross to find Hojbjerg, who beat Jordan Pickford using a deflection.

Tottenham did not perform well in the first half and were lucky not to be behind, with Everton to blame for missing two clear chances, but they improved after the break and were already on top when Richarlison was injured.

Brazil awaits an update on Richarlison, with the World Cup in just over a month

Within six minutes Harry Kane gave them the lead from a penalty spot. It will come as little consolation to Richarlison, who has made a positive impression since moving to London and still awaits his first Premier League goal for Spurs.

Now he looks like another player who will sweat in his place at the World Cup.