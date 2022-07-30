Tottenham’s Joe Rodon is set to join French side Rennes and Japhet Tanganga edges closer to AC Milan

Tottenham look set to lose two of their defenders with Joe Rodon completing a loan to France’s Rennes and team-mate Japhet Tanganga moving closer to AC Milan.

Welsh international Rodon has been the subject of interest from a host of clubs, with Everton originally looking for the 24-year-old to join Merseyside.

However, Rennes’ approach from Ligue 1 has been successful with the centre-back spending the season on loan in the north of France.

Joe Rodon (left) and Japhet Tanganga (right) are both leaving for Tottenham this summer

The full-season loan includes a £18million purchase option as Spurs try to cash in on the wanton defender looking to get regular playing ahead of the upcoming World Cup.

Rennes missed a place in next season’s Champions League by just three points after finishing fourth in the league and will instead compete in the Europa League alongside Arsenal and Manchester United.

Impressive performances for Swansea in the Championship saw Rodon join Spurs in 2020 for over £10million. But Antonio Conte considered the youthful defender superfluous.

Tanganga was hampered by injuries last season when his time under Conte was cut

The talented Tanganga impressed fans after his debut under former boss Jose Mourinho, but has been hampered by injuries since Conte’s arrival in north London.

A product of the club’s youth academy, the 23-year-old can adapt anywhere in defense as a centre-back and right-back.

He had established himself as a key figure in Tottenham’s defence, but fell out of favor with Conte after a mid-season injury.

Spurs boss Antonio Conte is happy that both defenders can leave the club this summer

The Spurs are keen to finalize a deal for their defender as soon as possible, while Conte are keen to finalize his team plans before the start of the new Premier League season.

The two clubs are discussing a permanent deal as the Italian Serie A champions look to further bolster their title-winning defense with fellow Englishman Fikayo Tomori.

Tanganga made just 11 Premier League appearances and saw his season cut short in January.

Tottenham have been one of the biggest players in the transfer markets, already bringing Clement Lenglet, Fraser Forster, Ivan Perisic, Djed Spence, Yves Bissouma and Richarlison to the club.

They kick off their 2022/2023 Premier League campaign at home against Southampton on Saturday, August 6.