Tottenham Women complete signing of Lionesses star Beth England from Chelsea

Tottenham Women have broken the British transfer record by signing Beth England from Chelsea.

Sports mail reported in December that the 28-year-old striker had agreed to join Spurs in a move worth £250,000.

The new Spurs recruit wrote on Twitter: “My next chapter. I am so excited to be joining @SpursWomen.

England striker has joined a Spurs side struggling to score goals this season

“Buzzing to meet the girls and get started at this great club. Let’s make some history together!”

Chelsea manager Emma Hayes paid tribute to England’s return to Chelsea following her departure.

“Beth has done the club a great service. She has contributed to all our success over the past seven years and she leaves behind a winner and a Chelsea legend.

“We wish her all the best for the next phase of her career.”

Lauren James’ £200,000 transfer from Manchester to Chelsea in 2021 was the previous record for a player moving between Women’s Super League clubs, but England’s move makes her the most expensive British player in the WSL.

Rehanne Skinner’s side (pictured) paid £250,000 for the 28-year-old striker

Keira Walsh holds the record for an England player moving abroad, with her summer move from Manchester City to Barcelona estimated to cost around £400,000.

England parted ways with their Chelsea teammates before Christmas after the club defeated Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League.

Tottenham Hotspur have struggled to score goals this season, but we hope England will get off to a flying start when the competition gets underway again in January.

The Spurs, who are eighth in the WSL table, have scored just 11 goals in nine league games this season, eight of which came in the same game.

England has already said goodbye to her Chelsea teammates ahead of her move to Spurs

The deal surpasses the record set when Lauren James moved from Manchester United to Chelsea

England scored 11 goals in 21 appearances for the Lionesses and were part of the Euro-winning side this summer, although they did not play a minute in the tournament.

England recently struggled for game time at Chelsea and have only started two league games all season.

The striker was omitted from Sarina Wiegman’s last two English selections in October and November. Her last goals for the Lionesses came in September’s World Cup qualifier against Luxembourg.

It is clear that England’s motivation to be chosen for next summer’s World Cup squad played a big part in her decision to leave Chelsea.

England are standing with their PFA Women’s Player of the Year award in 2020 after a fantastic season

Wiegman can only pick 23 players after FIFA rejected requests to expand the squad to 26, meaning the battle for places is even fiercer.

England has been playing at Chelsea since 2016 after coming from Doncaster Rovers. She scored 10 goals in 16 games during a loan spell with Liverpool in the 2017–18 season before returning to the Blues.

The striker was Chelsea’s top goalscorer the following season with 22 goals in all competitions before repeating that feat in the 2019-20 season, which was shortened due to Covid-19.

England, who also scored the winning goal in the Continental League Cup final that year, were named WSL Player of the Season as the Blues were awarded the title on points per game.