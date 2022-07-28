Tottenham will ‘step up their pursuit of Nicolo Zaniolo’ as they look to pip Juventus to the signing

According to reports, Tottenham are looking to come forward in their pursuit of Roma’s attacking midfielder Nicolo Zaniolo.

Antonio Conte will get a chance to get a closer look at the 23-year-old on Saturday as his side take on former Spurs coach Jose Mourinho’s Roma in a pre-season friendly as both sides draw closer to the end of their summer preparations.

But Conte will know that his side is under pressure to close a deal quickly, with Juventus strong candidates for the Italian’s signature, and he will hope director Fabio Paratici can strike a deal with his Giallorossi counterpart Tiago Pinto when the parties close. meet in Israel.

Nicolo Zaniolo has the chance to impress Tottenham boss Antonio Conte in a pre-season exhibition game in Israel on Saturday

Italian publication Tuttosport report that while the Haifa summit will not prove decisive, it is indicative of Spurs’ intent.

Both Conte and Paratici are believed to have masterminded the move, having spent time together keeping an eye on the player at Juve.

And reports in Italy suggest Spurs have already rejected a £25million offer from Joe Rodon by the Romans for Zaniolo’s services.

Conte is still looking to add to his Tottenham roster in an already busy transfer window

And the Turin club are not deterred by Tottenham’s interest in the player, as Zaniolo has already made it clear that he rather stay in Italyso Paratici has yet to do everything they can to lure the player into the Premier League.

And sporting director Federico Cherubini has already met with Pinto in June to discuss a potential loan with an initial fee of £8.4m, followed by a mandatory fee of £25m to £33m, according to reports.

There would also have been talk of a loan exchange with Arthur from Juve, where the old lady wanted to withdraw his wages from their accounts

Zaniolo has scored 22 goals and 15 assists in 111 appearances for Roma since his debut in 2018

Juventus have successfully closed deals that way in the past, so Tottenham could run into them.

Zaniolo has scored 22 goals in 111 appearances for Roma since his debut in 2018, and while he was a fixture on Jose Mourinho’s side, his role could be changed with the arrival of Paulo Dybala.

New contract negotiations for the Italy international have stalled in recent weeks and with two years left on his current contract, it is increasingly likely that the European Conference Champions will cash in on him this summer.