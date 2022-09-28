Tottenham will ‘no doubt’ complete the permanent signing of Dejan Kulusevski this summe

Tottenham will complete the permanent signing of Dejan Kulusevski this summer, according to a report.

The Swedish midfielder has impressed in north London since his loan from Juventus in January and will be offered a deal by the club at the end of the season.

According to Fabrizio Romano through The sunTottenham will have an obligation to pay £31million for Kulusevski if he plays at least 20 Premier League games this season and Antonio Conte’s side finish in the top four.

Even if Tottenham do not qualify for the Champions League, there is an option to buy Kulusevski.

The player himself has previously admitted that “everything is better” in England than in Italy.

Since joining Tottenham at the start of the year, Kulusevski has scored six goals in 29 games.

He has become a fan favorite on Antonio Conte’s side and has played a vital role in improving the club’s form, leading the side to qualify for the Champions League this season.

The 22-year-old has spoken out on a number of occasions about making the right decision by leaving Juventus to join Spurs.

He told Gazzetta dello Sport in September: ‘Sometimes things just go well in football. I haven’t changed anything in these months.

“I always go and always went to the field with complete dedication. At Juventus, however, something didn’t work, no matter how much I worked.

I’d rather look forward than backward. I didn’t feel good at Juventus for many reasons and when you realize that things don’t work it’s hard to change direction in the same environment.

“The decision to leave Italy was the best I could make in that situation.”

He will return to action for Tottenham Hotspur this weekend when they play against Arsenal in the North London derby on Saturday.