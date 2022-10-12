Tottenham v Frankfurt LIVE: Spurs face crucial clash but Kane doubtful

Tottenham face a crucial Champions League clash against Eintracht Frankfurt tonight as they aim to reach the knockout stages of the European elite competition this season.

Spurs and Frankfurt are tied on four points in Group D, two behind league-leader Sporting Lisbon, who face Marseille this week with French soil but still well in the mix.

Getty Conte’s Tottenham face an important clash against Eintracht Frankfurt

Antonio Conte’s side could only draw 0-0 in Germany last week, but know that a win in London will put them in a great position to qualify.

After a difficult time on and off the pitch of late, Tottenham took a 1-0 win over Brighton in the Premier League on Saturday.

And they hope to use that as a platform to build on ahead of a pivotal European night.

Tottenham v Eintracht Frankfurt: talkSPORT coverage

This Champions League clash will take place on Wednesday 12 October.

talkSPORT will be covering the match live at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, with kick-off scheduled for 8pm.

Adrian Durham will be your host, with commentary coming from Sam Matterface and former Irish midfielder Matt Holland.

talkSPORT.com will also be live blogging for all the action.

To tune in to talkSPORT or talkSPORT 2 via the website, click HERE for the livestream. You can also listen through the talkSPORT app, on DAB digital radio, through your smart speaker and on 1089 or 1053 AM.

Tottenham superstar Kane gets a light tap

concern Chelsea and England sweat on James after Walker and Alexander-Arnold injuries

ouch Rudiger ‘needs 20 stitches’ after injury time goal, giving Celtic European hope

prickly Klopp hits back at Hamann comments on talkSPORT that Liverpool ‘lack a spark’

performance Bellingham emulates Haaland and Mbappe as he scores again in Champions League

LIVE Milan 0-2 Chelsea LIVE RESPONSE: Tomori SENT as Blues lead the pack after victory

contrast Tomori has Chelsea reunion to forget, but different story for Aubameyang in Milan







Tottenham v Eintracht Frankfurt: Team News

Harry Kane received a slight knock in Tottenham’s win over Brighton on Saturday and will be judged.

The England star has said he is doing well but the Spurs have another busy week ahead of them.

Dejan Kulusevski and Lucas Moura both took part in training before the game against Frankfurt on Tuesday.

Kulusevski has not played since the international break due to a hamstring injury he sustained with Sweden, while Moura has been sidelined since the start of the season with a tendon injury.

Their inclusion meant it was full team training prior to the clash with the Europa League champions.

Tottenham v Eintracht Frankfurt: What has been said?

Heung-min Son has pledged to face Tottenham’s full schedule with ‘luck’ and urged them to perform in the crucial Champions League clash this week.

“Everyone knows how important that match is,” said Son.

“I think the two home games – because we played two very difficult away games in the Champions League – we have to show that we are a very strong team, like Saturday and it’s a huge game.

“(The schedule) it’s hard to be honest. Traveling and being away from home, it’s not easy. But we were born to do this and everyone dreams of it, so we don’t have time to complain.

“If you think about it, what was your dream when you were a kid? Everyone is probably going to say ‘play in the Premier League’. So we live the dream and we can never forget these moments.

“I know there are tired moments and it’s very, very difficult mentally and physically. But we were born to do this, we love to do this and we have to enjoy it.

“Of course, the more you enjoy it, the more happiness will be here. I know it’s difficult times, but we have to bring more luck and it will be more fun.”

Getty Spurs could only draw 0-0 in Frankfurt

Tottenham v Eintracht Frankfurt: Match Facts

The Spurs have failed in their last two matches in the UEFA Champions League, losing 0-2 to Sporting CP at MD2 and last time drawing 0-0 with Eintracht Frankfurt. The last time they played three consecutive matches without scoring in European competition was in March-April 2011, during the knockout stages of the UEFA Champions League (0-0 against AC Milan and 0-4 and 0-1 against Real Madrid).

Spurs have won nine of their last 11 home matches in the UEFA Champions League (L2) group stage, including each of the last three. These last three have all been under different managers: Mauricio Pochettino (5-0 v Crvena Zvezda), Jose Mourinho (4-2 v Olympiakos) and Antonio Conte (2-0 v Marseille).

Eintracht Frankfurt won their first-ever away match in the UEFA Champions League, beating Marseille 1-0 last month. No German team has ever won their first two away matches in the league.

Spurs have lost four of their previous six home games when they hosted the German opposition (W2), including each of the last two. Their four defeats in this series were all against different teams. They lost to Borussia Dortmund in the UEFA Europa League in 2016, and Bayer Leverkusen (2016), Bayern Munich (2019) and RB Leipzig (2020) in the UEFA Champions League.

Eintracht Frankfurt have won the last two trips to take on English teams in European competition, with both victories in London – 2-1 against Arsenal in November 2019 and 2-1 against West Ham in April 2022, both in UEFA Europe League.

Spurs are winless in their last five games against German teams in the UEFA Champions League (D1 L4), after four wins in a row prior to this run – all four wins were against Borussia Dortmund between 2017 and 2019.

Of the England players to have scored more than 10 goals in the UEFA Champions League, Spurs striker Harry Kane has the best minutes per goal ratio of all individuals (118 minutes/goal – 20 goals in 27 appearances).

Only Rangers and FC København – the two teams yet to score in the UEFA Champions League this season – have a lower success rate than Eintracht Frankfurt (2.7%) in 2022-23, with the German side scoring just one goal from 37 attempts up to now.

Richarlison scored a brace in his first home game for Spurs in the UEFA Champions League (against Marseille on MD1) while only Harry Kane has ever scored 2+ goals in consecutive home games for the club in the competition (v Crvena Zvezda and Olympiakos in October -November 2019).

Of the 18 Italian managers who have taken charge of 10+ matches in the UEFA Champions League, only Alberto Zaccheroni (28% – 7/25) has a lower win rate than Spurs boss Antonio Conte (33% – 13/39).