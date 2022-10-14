Tottenham v Everton LIVE: Lampard speaks out about Richarlison, Kane fit

Tottenham will try to keep up with the top of the Premier League table when they host Everton on Saturday night.

The Spurs go into action this weekend four points behind leaders Arsenal and will try to close that gap before the Gunners, Chelsea and Manchester City all play on Sunday.

Getty Conte’s Tottenham to host Everton in the Premier League this weekend

Antonio Conte’s side took a narrow 1-0 win over Brighton last Saturday and followed that up mid-week with a fine Champions League display against Eintracht Frankfurt.

Meanwhile, Everton saw their decent run ended last time by Manchester United.

After a tough start to the season, Frank Lampard’s Toffees had rallied for a 2-1 defeat at home to United.

Everton will also not have fond memories of this match, which was hammered 5-0 in north London last season.

Tottenham v Everton: Date and how to follow

This Premier League clash will take place on Saturday, October 15.

Kick-off at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium is at 5.30pm.

The match will be broadcast on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League, with coverage starting at 5pm.

Alternatively, fans can purchase a one-day Now TV pass for £11.99.

talkSPORT will have game updates throughout the evening, while talkSPORT.com will be running a live blog for all the action.

To tune in to talkSPORT or talkSPORT 2 via the website, click HERE for the livestream. You can also listen through the talkSPORT app, on DAB digital radio, through your smart speaker and on 1089 or 1053 AM.

Tottenham crushed Everton at home 5-0 last season

Tottenham v Everton: Team News

Harry Kane has had a slight knock lately, but it will be good to start.

Richarlison is in doubt with a knee problem, while fellow winger Dejan Kulusevski has a hamstring problem, but both should be fine to at least make the squad.

Emerson Royal is still banned from Spurs.

Everton have more problems with defenders Nathan Patterson, Mason Holgate, Yerry Mina and Ben Godfrey all out.

Anthony Gordon has been banned after his fifth yellow card of the season against United last weekend.

Andros Townsend will be sidelined with a knee injury.

Tottenham v Everton: What has been said?

Everton will face Richarlison next weekend, having sold him to Spurs for £60million in the summer to balance the books.

Lampard said: “I’m not surprised and I don’t know why the rest of the world should be surprised, whether it’s because he’s from Everton, I don’t know how glamorous that can be for some people. It shouldn’t be.

“He is a very talented player. Even when he was here he was always the number nine in Brazil or on the side and when you think about the competition for places he has in that team I think he is very respected in the football world.

“So maybe there were other things that some people weren’t so excited about. I have always found him a pleasure to work with.

“We know him very well, but his style was a bit unpredictable, that’s probably one of the big pluses about him, how he plays, he’s always a threat.

“We are aware of the threat, but we will have to try to nullify it.”

Getty Tottenham star Richarlison is ready to take on his former club Everton

Tottenham v Everton: Match Facts

Including penalties, Tottenham have scored seven goals in the Premier League this season (6x corners, 1x penalty). However, no side has conceded fewer such goals this season than Everton (2), after the Toffees conceded a tie for second most such goals last season (24).

The last time-out defeat to Manchester United ended a six-game unbeaten run for Everton in the Premier League (W2 D4). However, they are aiming for back-to-back away wins for the first time since May 2021.

No team has lost more Premier League games against London teams than Everton (84, equal to Newcastle). The Toffees have lost five of their last seven visits to the capital (D2) since a 1-0 win over West Ham in May 2021.

Tottenham have won their last seven Premier League home games, their longest streak since a run of 14 between November 2016 and May 2017.

After winning three consecutive away games against Spurs between 2006 and 2008, Everton won just one of their next 13 visits to Spurs (D4 L8).

Tottenham have lost just one of their last 19 Premier League encounters with Everton (W9 D9), before going down 1-0 at home in September 2020.

Alex Iwobi has led Everton’s (4-1 goal, 3 assists) path to goals in the Premier League this season, while also creating more chances (18) and more passes (388) than any other Toffees player.

Tottenham forward Richarlison has scored 43 goals in 135 Premier League appearances for Everton, but has yet to get off the ground for Spurs in the league. After David Bentley (vs Arsenal), Louis Saha (Newcastle), William Gallas (Chelsea) and Fernando Llorente (Swansea), he could be the fifth player to score his first Premier League goal for Spurs against a side he previously played for .

Tottenham striker Harry Kane has scored 13 goals in 14 Premier League appearances against Everton. This includes scoring six braces against the Toffees, with only Alan Shearer scoring multiple goals in more different games against an opponent (7 vs Leeds – 6 braces, 1 hat-trick).

Tottenham manager Antonio Conte has seen his teams keep clean sheets in all six Premier League encounters with Everton – only Roberto Mancini (7 vs Wigan) has met a specific opponent more than once without his side ever conceding in the competition.