Tottenham v Everton: Bet £10 and get £60 in bonuses with Betfred!

Tottenham will take on Everton in the Premier League on Saturday evening at 5.30 pm.

The Spurs are currently third in the Premier League, four points above the league table and five points ahead of fifth.

Antonio Conte’s side have only lost once this season, a 3-1 defeat in Arsenal’s North London derby, but recovered with a tough win in Brighton last weekend.

The Spurs also won 3-2 on Wednesday against last season’s Europa League winners Eintracht Frankfurt, which saw them climb to the top of their Champions League group with two games left.

Everton’s unbeaten run of seven games came to an end on Sunday when they lost 2-1 to Manchester United.

The Toffees are ranked 12th in the league and will be eager to win, which will likely push them to the top half of the table.

Frank Lampard’s men are just four points from the relegation zone, so a defeat could spell trouble for the Merseyside club.

The Spurs won this fixture 5-0 last season and are unbeaten in the last three meetings between the two teams.

Everton have only won once against Tottenham since 2008.

