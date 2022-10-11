Tottenham v Eintracht Frankfurt: Bet £10 and get £50 in free bets with BetVictor

Tottenham will play host to Eintracht Frankfurt tomorrow night in a huge Champions League clash in a very closely fought Group D.

Eintracht Frankfurt will travel to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium tomorrow for a Champions League match.

Just three points separate the top from the bottom in Group D with three games left to play, with Tottenham and their opponents tomorrow with four points each.

Sporting Lisbon currently leads the group with six points, while Marseille is trailing by three.

Both Spurs and Eintracht defeated Marseille and lost to Sporting in their first two games, before a goalless draw in Frankfurt last week.

Antonio Conte’s men started winning again on Saturday after having won just one of their previous four games with a 1-0 win over Brighton in a top four Premier League clash.

The win keeps Spurs in third place, three points from Manchester City in second place and four points behind rivals Arsenal, who still lead the Premier League.

The win over Brighton now leaves a five-point tie between the North London side and Manchester United in fifth place.

Eintracht Frankfurt lost an embarrassing 3-0 defeat to Bundeslifa bottom club Bochum last weekend, who recorded their first win of the season.

The loss to Oliver Glasner’s men leaves them eighth in the standings, although just two points off the top four in a hard-fought Bundesliga season where three points separate third from tenth.

Last week’s scoreless draw between the two sides marked the first time they had met since the Cup Winners’ Cup quarter-final in 1982, when a late goal by Glenn Hoddle sent Spurs 3-2 through the lead overall.

