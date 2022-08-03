Tottenham striker Kion Etete in talks to join Cardiff City in deal worth £500,000

Tottenham’s 6ft 6ins striker Kion Etete is in talks to join Cardiff City on a £500,000 deal.

The 20-year-old is undergoing a medical today before agreeing the terms and it is clear that Tottenham will also include a buy-back clause.

Etete is well regarded at Tottenham but the prospect of him passing Harry Kane in the first team setup is slim and he has made the decision to move to the championship for a greater chance at regular first team football.

Kion Etete (L) stands out for his size and will make Cardiff physically present beforehand

Etete came over from Notts County to Spurs after impressing on a trial period and loaning out to Northampton Town and Cheltenham last season.

The forward scored three goals in both League One and Two last season, and Cardiff have clearly seen enough to make him their 15th signing of the summer.

It has all changed at Cardiff this summer, with the departure of 15 players by manager Steve Morison, who is overseeing something of a revolution at the club.

Cardiff enjoyed a great start to the Championship season as they defeated promotion contender Norwich City in front of a raucous home crowd.

The 20-year-old was partially loaned to Northampton Town in League Two last season

Last season proved to be a disappointing season for the Bluebirds, but they hope their team’s major upheaval will push them higher in the rankings.

The South Wales club heads to Reading this weekend and returns to Cardiff City Stadium next week to host Birmingham.

Tottenham, meanwhile, kick off their Premier League campaign at home to Southampton this weekend before taking on Chelsea in a delightful early-season showdown at Stamford Bridge.