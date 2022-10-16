Tottenham star Richarlison could MISS the World Cup as Brazilian awaits the extent of a calf injury

Richarlison hopes to make it to the tournament while awaiting investigation

Tottenham forward Richarlison waits nervously to find out if his World Cup hopes are over after suffering a calf injury in Saturday’s win against Everton.

The Brazilian was forced out in the 52nd minute in a 2-0 win over his former club, which was secured thanks to goals in the second half from Harry Kane and Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg.

Richarlison limped off the field and was later seen on crutches at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

During an interview with ESPN Brasil, the 25-year-old was in tears as he reflected on the possibility that his goal of wearing Selecao’s number nine shirt at a World Cup could be taken away.

He said, ‘It is so close to the realization of my dream. I have already suffered a similar injury, but I hope it can heal as soon as possible.

“I know it’s hard to talk right now, but let’s see. I will recover. I have an exam on Monday, but even walking hurts. I have to stay positive if I want to go to Qatar.

“It’s all so close, it’s still about a month and we are preparing and working every day so that nothing serious can happen.

“Unfortunately I had this calf injury, but now it’s just a matter of waiting, doing the treatment every day so that I can recover as quickly as possible.”

A calf injury last season kept Richarlison sidelined for a whole month and club manager Antonio Conte rejected the striker from the trip to Manchester United on Wednesday.

Brazil will not start their World Cup campaign in Qatar until November 24, but national coach Tite will announce his roster in early November.

With Richarlison’s forced withdrawal, Conte changed formation to a 3-5-2, introducing Yves Bissouma with good results.

It helped Spurs take control and take 10 straight wins in N17.

“I changed the system because because of the characteristics of this squad we can play with the three strikers in a 3-4-3 or play with the 3-5-2 at the same time,” said Conte.

‘Bissouma played a very good game. I think if we’re going to play with three midfielders, it’s better for him right now to have two midfielders with him. His impact was really very positive.

“I think he understands that he’s at a top club and the pressure is different, the level of training intensity is higher, so the focus has to be at the top every moment.

“The demands are high and he understands this. We are talking about a very good player and he played very well, so I am happy.’

Yves Bissouma replaced Richarlison and he was praised by Antonio Conte

Everton had grown into the game and created the better chances in the first half, but Demarai Gray shot over from a tight angle and Amadou Onana landed on the side of the goal in the penalty area after an excellent run from deep.

Frank Lampard admitted it had a lot to say about the result, adding: “In the first half (we were) really disciplined, we didn’t give Spurs the spaces they wanted.

“We’ve had two great chances and they can make the difference in these games. If you seize one of these opportunities, you probably won’t lose.

“There’s no doubt that we came off a bit in the second half. The penalty is the difference in the game – I thought everything we did was good until then.’