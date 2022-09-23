Tottenham star Eric Dier ‘is dating Anna Modler’ – as the model is said to be ‘smitten’

Tottenham star Eric Dier is reportedly dating model Anna Model – who is former Arsenal star Alexis Sanchez’s ex.

The 28-year-old centre-back has had a fantastic few weeks according to friends as he recently returned to the England squad and now has his new love by his side.

The South African beauty has been a regular fan at recent Spurs games and has shown her support for Eric and his team, and has now told friends she is smitten and may have found ‘the one’.

A source said The sun: ‘Eric and Anna are blissfully happy. They have seen a lot of each other.

‘Eric has told friends it’s been an amazing few weeks – getting back into the England squad and landing a fantastic girl who was previously on the arm of an Arsenal star. He can’t stop scoring on the pitch and he’s made a cracker out of it.

“Anna is smitten and has told friends that Eric could be ‘the one’. They are getting serious so watch this space.’

Anna was previously linked to former Arsenal star Alexis Sanchez and spent the first corona lockdown with him in 2020.

The model sparked romance rumors with Alexis when she shared a cute snap with his two Golden Retrievers.

Alexis announced he had split from Chilean ex Mayte Rodriguez in September 2018, posting a tongue-in-cheek message to the actress, which said: ‘I wish you the best in the world.

‘It was beautiful to have known you and spent lovely moments with you, but we decided that each of us should follow our own path to look for our dreams.’

Eric, who was recently recalled to play for England, has played for his country 45 times, but crucially not once since appearing in a 4-0 win against Iceland in November 2020.

His selection in Gareth Southgate’s squad for the Nations League games against Italy and Germany, representing the final warm-up matches for the World Cup in Qatar, has been well-timed.

There were times over the last two years when Eric didn’t look like he had a future at Tottenham, never mind with England, but he tried to play all that down when he spoke.

Said recently at a press conference: ‘It’s gone and is in the past. It doesn’t affect me in any way’.

Eric was delighted when he was informed of his recall to Southgate’s squad via a message from the FA last week.