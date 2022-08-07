Tottenham star Dejan Kulusevski vows to get even better after excelling against Southampton

Dejan Kulusevski put on a dazzling display to help Tottenham beat Southampton 4-1 in their Premier League opener, then promised to get even better.

The Swedish international’s quality helped Spurs react quickly after falling behind early against the Saints with his fine left-footed cross that was able to eliminate Ryan Sessegnon, who headed home the equalizing goal in the 21st minute.

Kulusevski remained the main tormentor for the visitors throughout, finishing the score in the capital with a beautifully curled 63 minute attempt to follow up on Eric Dier’s first-half header and Mohammed Salisu’s own goal.

Dejan Kulusevski wants to improve even further after shining for Tottenham v Southampton

Boss Antonio Conte decided not to start any of the club’s six summer signings, but increased competition for places already seems to have had an impact.

“All my goals come from this area, or three or four meters back. I have to keep scoring these, but also keep developing my game and scoring several goals,” Kulusevski told Spurs TV.

“The players that came in are great, I think they will help us a lot and it’s very important that all 20 players are ready to play.

‘For me I have to grow. I need to get better in every way. I want to be a better footballer, so I have to keep listening to my amazing coach, be humble and keep living my dream.”

Kulusevski scored and provided an assist with Tottenham starting the season impressively

Kulusevski’s arrival in January was a major reason behind Spurs’ strong finish in the 2021-22 season, with a win in Norwich on the final day of the campaign to finish fourth and qualify for the Champions League.

The Juventus mercenary took his sixth goal for the club in the emphatic victory, but the excitement and anticipation around N17 was briefly halted when Saints skipper James Ward-Prowse gave the visitors the lead after 12 minutes.

Kulusevski said during his flash TV interview, “We are very happy. It was not an easy game, being behind at home is not fun, but after we scored we could have scored a lot more.

“I love how this team is playing because we create a lot of opportunities and the fans enjoy it. I like to play and I missed playing. It’s so nice to be back for the fans and the family and I’ve really enjoyed it.”

Southampton manager Ralph Hasenhuttl was happy his team didn’t fall apart

Southampton manager Ralph Hasenhuttl was pleased his side didn’t ‘fall apart’ after Spurs struck twice quickly after half-time to lead 4-1 in the 63rd minute.

The Saints provided a young starting XI in London with former Manchester City lads and summer recruits Gavin Bazunu and Romeo Lavia delivering their top-flight debut, but the gap in class between the teams was seen at full-time.

“It’s frustrating, but not entirely surprising that when a situation like the two goals arises, this game can go that way. I didn’t feel like we were falling apart at all. There was one more structure at the end,” Hasenhuttl insisted.

“You have to be clear that we are playing against perhaps the best strikers in the world and when you have moments where you have to defend one against one it is difficult and this is nothing surprising to me.

“We had a good start. We were brave, we tried to play forward, we had some good moments and scored a good goal. Everything was going in our direction, but then it felt like the opponents shifted into the next gear and it got comfortable.

‘Yes, strong side. They play for the Champions League and for titles. You can see they are strong throughout the team and still players like Richarlison who hasn’t played. Quality is everywhere.’