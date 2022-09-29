Tottenham star Dejan Kulusevski ‘could MISS Arsenal clash after picking up a hamstring issue’

Dejan Kulusevski is reportedly a doubter for Tottenham’s north London derby with Arsenal this Saturday after picking up a suspected hamstring injury.

The winger played in both of Sweden’s Nations League matches during the international match and has returned to his club with the matter. the athletic.

The report suggests Kulusevski will be assessed before kick-off on Saturday afternoon at the Emirates before a decision is made on his fitness.

It could be a huge blow to Antonio Conte if he is without the 22-year-old, as he has been one of Spurs’ best players since he arrived at the club in January.

Conte is expected to provide an update on the injury in his Thursday afternoon press conference.

While it will be a blow to Kulusevski to miss the North London derby, Conte still has Richarlison to call on for the crucial game in the Emirates.

More to follow