Tottenham open loan talks with Preston for Parrott with Middlesbrough, Sunderland and QPR interested

Tottenham are in talks with Preston North End about a deal to loan striker Troy Parrott.

Middlesbrough, Sunderland and QPR are among a host of clubs showing interest in the 20-year-old, but North End appear to be in pole position for his signature.

The striker joined his fellow Spurs teammates on their pre-season visit to Seoul earlier this month.

Parrott thrived last season on a loan spell with MK Dons, scoring eight goals and assisting a further seven in 41 League One appearances.

It will be the striker’s second stint in the Championship after spending the first half of the 2020-21 season at Millwall.

The Republic of Ireland international has failed to score in 11 Championship appearances for the Lions but is hoping for a change of fortune in Lancashire.

Manager Ryan Lowe has built a reputation for improving players wherever he goes and that appeals to Premier League clubs looking to give their fringe players more competitive experience.

Aston Villa’s Cameron Archer was one such striker who took advantage under Lowe and Spurs hope Parrott can enjoy a similar experience. The 20-year-old may sign a new contract before leaving for Deepdale.

Lowe is also close to signing Manchester United left-back Alvaro Fernandez.

The 19-year-old coming over from Real Madrid watched the North End friendly against Leicester on Saturday, while he and his family got a feel for the Championship club and spoke at length with Lowe pitch.